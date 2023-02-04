Leon vs Pachuca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

Image: VAVEL

1:00 PM2 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Leon vs Pachuca Liga MX on VAVEL

In a few moments we will present you with all the details: data, statistics and the latest news of the match, as well as the best coverage that you will surely love, we will also leave you the best moments and video highlights so you can enjoy them over and over again.
12:55 PM2 hours ago

How and where to watch Leon vs Pachuca live online in Liga MX

The match will be broadcast live on TUDN USA and Univision.

To follow the broadcast on digital platforms, you can also find it on TUDN app and Univision Now.

If you prefer to follow it LIVE on the internet, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option to do so.

12:50 PM2 hours ago

Latest Pachuca lineup

The visitors used these elements as starters for their final match:

5. Ó. Ustari (C).

2. K. Álvarez.

14. J. Castillo.

22. G. Cabral.

12. M. Isais.

10. É. Sanchez.

24. L. Chavez.

11. A. Hurtado.

16. J. Lopez.

28. Jesús Hernández.

9. R. de La Rosa.

12:45 PM2 hours ago

Latest Leon lineup

This is how the home team came out to face its rival in the previous day's match:

12:40 PM2 hours ago

Pachuca's key player

The most outstanding player of the current season for the visiting team is Javier López, who has already contributed to the offense, even scoring a few goals. 

He is a player who has been a forceful and very participative player since his arrival to the Pachuca team.

12:35 PM2 hours ago

Leon's key player

The Ecuadorian Ángel Mena has not been able to stand out in recent tournaments in the same way as when he arrived at the green team.

However, he has enough ability and forcefulness to be able to support his team in attack.

12:30 PM2 hours ago

Pachuca wants to keep winning

Of the four matches that the Tuzos have played this season, three have been victories for the team from the Bella Airosa. 

The last of these was against Necaxa, in a match that ended with a score of 2-1 and the goals for Pachuca were scored by Javier López and Gustavo Cabral, who also gave their team the momentary lead with 12 points.

12:25 PM2 hours ago

Leon seeks another victory

The home team has not been able to win in the last two games, and the last game they won was on match day two, when they made their debut against Necaxa. 

In the last game they only managed a goalless draw against Toluca, but despite the lack of goals, they showed good team play at the Nemesio Diez.

12:20 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Leon Stadium

The Leon vs Pachuca match will be played at the stadium Nou Camp, in Guanajuato, Mexico with a capacity of 80,000 people.

This sports venue serves as the regular home of Club León, as well as some subsidiary and lower division teams.

It has a long history in Mexican soccer, as it has been one of the stadiums of the 68 Olympic Tournament, the venue for the 1983 World Youth Championship and the scene of the 1970 and 1986 World Cups, making it one of the most important in the country. 

12:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Liga MX match: León vs Pachuca Live Updates!

 

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

A León team that is out of the playoff zone, receives a Tuzos team that arrives in high spirits and momentarily in the overall lead. 

For this reason, the team from Guanajuato will have to give their best to avoid leaving home without points, as they will have to stop one of the best offenses in the championship. 

