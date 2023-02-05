Braga vs Famalicão LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Braga vs Famalicão match live?
What time is Braga vs Famalicão match for Primeira Liga?
Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+
Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+
Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+
Chile 3:45 pm: Star+
Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+
Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+
USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+
Spain 8:45 pm: Star+
Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+
Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+
Peru 2:45 pm: Star+
Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+
Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+
Fans
Jersey
Game day
Juntos em todos os momentos. Juntos vamos voltar a mostrar a nossa força 💪
🎟️ Bilhetes: https://t.co/OZYrgXsnZ0#PorMais pic.twitter.com/64ZIVXb3Cf — SC Braga (@SCBragaOficial) February 3, 2023
Famalicão
The scales tipped in their favor thanks to Colombatto's goal nine minutes into the second half. He received a pass from Cadiz before putting the ball in the back of the net and interrupting a sequence of three games without a win (two draws and one loss) for Famalicão, which advanced to 21 points (six wins, three draws and nine defeats). Thus managed to jump to the twelfth position in the league table of Liga Portugal, when considering the tiebreaker criteria.
As a bonus, it established a seven-point lead compared to Santa Clara, sixteenth-placed and first club in the relegation zone. As a visitor, however, Famalicão's performance is significantly lower. It appears in the sixteenth – antepenultimate – position in the ranking of this aspect of Liga Portugal. Of the 27 points he played in column two, he returned home with five (one win, two draws and six defeats). He scored six goals and had his defense leaked in 15 opportunities.
Braga
There were some minor changes to the script. In the first game, Sporting established the 5-0 score in the first half. In the final phase, he took his foot off the accelerator. In the confrontation for the Portuguese League, Braga went to the break losing only by 1 to 0. Tento de Morita, who in the first minute of the last stage, scored the second. The way to the rout was wide open with the expulsion of Niakate, which left Sporting in numerical superiority.
By standing still at 40 points (13 wins, one draw and four defeats), Braga fell to third place on the Portuguese Championship leaderboard. It was surpassed by Porto, which, by defeating Marítmo, by 2 to 0, reached 42 points and took second place. The lead is Benfica, who have 50 points and one more game. As principal, Braga's performance is even worse. It appears in sixth place in the ranking of the owners of the house of the Liga Portugal. Of the 24 points he played as column one, he won 16 (five wins, one draw and two defeats). He scored 15 goals and conceded five.
Primeira liga
The top five finishers guarantee the right to participate in continental competitions. Champions and runners-up earn a direct spot in the Champions League group stage. The third can get there, but first he needs to overcome the qualifiers. Fourth and fifth place go on to the European Conference League. The competition does not grant a place in the Europa League. It is only awarded to the champion of the Portuguese Cup.
The relegation zone is made up of the bottom three. The worst two are sent directly to the Second Division. Those who are in the penultimate position still have a chance to escape the fall. However, they need to play in the play-off against the third-placed team in Liga Portugal 2.
If you want to directly stream it: Star+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!