Olympique de Marseille vs Nice Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 2023 Match
Photo: Olympique de Marseille

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:00 AM15 minutes ago

Follow here Olympique de Marseille vs Nice Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the Olympique de Marseille vs Nice live lineups, as well as the latest information from the Stade Velodrome. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.

 

10:55 AM20 minutes ago

How to watch Olympique de Marseille vs Nice Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Sunday, February 5, 2023

USA Time: 2:45 pm. ET

USA TV channel (English): Bein Sports.

USA TV channel (Spanish): Bein Sports in Spanish.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

10:50 AM25 minutes ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Olympique de Marseille vs Nice: match for the in Ligue 1 Match?

This is the start time of the game Olympique de Marseille vs Nice: of Sunday, February 5, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Sunday, February 5, 2023

15:45 hours

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Sunday, February 5, 2023

15:45 hours

 In Star+.

Brazil

Sunday, February 5, 2023

16:45 hours

 In Star +.

Chile

Sunday, February 5, 2023

15:45 hours

In Star +.

Colombia

Sunday, February 5, 2023.

13:45 hours

In Star +.

Ecuador

Sunday, February 5, 2023

13:45 hours

 In Star +.

Spain

Sunday, February 5, 2023

20:45 hours

 there will be no transmission

Canada

Sunday, February 5, 2023

14:45 hours

 In Fubo TV Canada.

USA

Sunday, February 5, 2023.

14:45 hours

In Bein Sports.

Mexico

Sunday, February 5, 2023

13:45 hours

 In Star +.

Paraguay

 Sunday, February 5, 2023.

14:45 hours

In Star +.

Peru

Sunday, February 5, 2023

13:45 hours

In Star +.

Uruguay

Sunday, February 5, 2023.

15:45 hours

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Sunday, February 5, 2023

15:45 hours

 In Star +.
10:45 AM30 minutes ago

Watch out for this Olympique de Marseille player

The Chilean Alexis Sanchez, the 34 year old veteran in this season has scored in 18 games with his club the amount of 7 goals in the league, in the Champions League he scored 2 goals in 5 games. In the French Cup in 2 games he scored 1 goal. His positions on the field are center forward, left and right winger.
10:40 AM35 minutes ago

Watch out for this Nice player

Nicolas Pépé ex Arsenal, is in this stage with Nice looking for his best version, in 18 possible matches he has played in 16 games, he has scored 6 goals and 1 assist. 
He is on loan until July of this year, then he will have to return to his club that has a contract until 2024. 
10:35 AM40 minutes ago

Double signing for Marseille

The transfer sales for the Olympiens were positive, as they acquired Azzedine Ounahi for the midfield, coming from Angers SCO. They also acquired Portuguese youth player Vitinha from Braga.
Their recent departure was Pape Gueye to Sevilla and Milik returned to Juventus after his loan spell. Gerson went to Flamengo for 15 million. 
Photo: Marseille
Photo: Marseille
10:30 AMan hour ago

How does Nice arrive?

Nice comes to this game with two consecutive victories by the minimum, which have helped them to climb positions in the 8th position that is maintained, they have 9 points of difference to climb to positions of European competitions and remove Rennes. 
After this game, they will face Ajaccio and Reims, both at home. 
Photo: Nice
Photo: Nice
10:25 AMan hour ago

How are the Olympiens coming in?

Marseille arrives with a win against Nantes, with two goals to zero, Marseille does not lose in league since their game against Lens last year. They are currently in second place with 46 points, 7 points behind PSG who are first in the league. 
After this game they will face in the round of 16 against the Paris team, led by Messi and company. In the league, they will play against Clermont on Saturday the 11th of this month at 14:00. 
Photo: Marseille
Photo: Marseille
10:20 AMan hour ago

The stadium

The Stade Velodrome is the home of Olympique de Marseille, located in Marseille, France. Built in 1935, inaugurated in 1937 and remodeled in 2014. It has the capacity for 67 thousand fans.
10:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 in Ligue 1 Match Olympique de Marseille vs Nice Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo