Olympique de Marseille vs Nice Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 2023 Match

Follow here Olympique de Marseille vs Nice Live Score
How to watch Olympique de Marseille vs Nice Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 2:45 pm. ET
USA TV channel (English): Bein Sports.
USA TV channel (Spanish): Bein Sports in Spanish.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Olympique de Marseille vs Nice: match for the in Ligue 1 Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Sunday, February 5, 2023
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Sunday, February 5, 2023
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star+.
|
Brazil
|
Sunday, February 5, 2023
|
16:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Chile
|
Sunday, February 5, 2023
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Sunday, February 5, 2023.
|
13:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Sunday, February 5, 2023
|
13:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Sunday, February 5, 2023
|
20:45 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Canada
|
Sunday, February 5, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In Fubo TV Canada.
|
USA
|
Sunday, February 5, 2023.
|
14:45 hours
|
In Bein Sports.
|
Mexico
|
Sunday, February 5, 2023
|
13:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Paraguay
|
Sunday, February 5, 2023.
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Sunday, February 5, 2023
|
13:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Sunday, February 5, 2023.
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Sunday, February 5, 2023
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star +.
Watch out for this Olympique de Marseille player
Watch out for this Nice player
He is on loan until July of this year, then he will have to return to his club that has a contract until 2024.
Double signing for Marseille
Their recent departure was Pape Gueye to Sevilla and Milik returned to Juventus after his loan spell. Gerson went to Flamengo for 15 million.
How does Nice arrive?
After this game, they will face Ajaccio and Reims, both at home.
How are the Olympiens coming in?
After this game they will face in the round of 16 against the Paris team, led by Messi and company. In the league, they will play against Clermont on Saturday the 11th of this month at 14:00.