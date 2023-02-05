Mallorca vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Mallorca vs Real Madrid?
If you want to watch Mallorca vs Real Madrid live on television, you can follow the game on ESPN+.
What time is Mallorca vs Real Madrid in LaLiga?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 14:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13: 00 AM
Australia : 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Statement by Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid coach)
"Mallorca is a team that enjoys counterattacks, they defend very well. They are solid. Handling the ball well will be a key. In the últimos games we have done well, we lack ó win to Real Sociedad. But we are recovering the good feelings and you can see that the team is better. Injuries have hit us and that is unpredictable, but the team is better. We are working more on recovery than on the physical aspect. Because there is hardly any time to train. We focus on evaluating fatigue and that's why the work of the physios is more important than that of the trainer. And if you are a Catholic, praying is good for you. It does not seem right to me that we play less than 72 hours later"
Watch out for this player at Real Madrid
After the absence of the current golden ball and top scorer of the team, Benzema, the most outstanding player of Real Madrid is Vinicius, who adds this season between the three competitions a total of 13 goals and five assists. The 22-year-old Brazilian winger has just scored against Valencia;
Watch out for this player at Mallorca
Muriqi is the sixth top scorer in LaLiga Santander with eight goals and one assist, plus a goal and an assist in the Copa del Rey. The 28-year-old international striker with the Kosovo national team has not scored since January 4 and has not scored in the league competition since November 9;
How is Real Madrid coming along?
Carlo Ancelotti's men arrive at this match with numerous absentees and with their sights set on the Club World Cup, which they will play next week. In their last match, which they played last Thursday, they won 2-0 against Valencia with goals from Asensio and Vinicius. Right now they are in the second position, five behind FC Barcelona, which is the leader at the moment.
How does Mallorca arrive?
Mallorca, coached by Mexican Javier Aguirre, arrives after losing their most recent match 2-0 against Cá diz. They have won only one game out of the last four they have played. They are currently in top position in LaLiga Santander with 25 points, six points away from the European places and have the same points advantage over the relegation zone;
Background
The balance of clashes between Mallorca and Real Madrid is favorable for the merengue team that has won 42 times, 15 times Mallorca has won while 12 times this duel has ended in a draw. The última time they met was in September 2022 where Real Madrid goleó by 4-1, precisely the set madrileño has won the últimos four duels between these two teams
Venue: The match will be played at the Visit Mallorca Estadi, a stadium that was built in 1999 and has a capacity for 23,142 spectators.
Preview of the match
Mallorca and Real Madrid meet in the match corresponding to the 20th round of LaLiga Santander.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Mallorca vs Real Madrid LaLiga match.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.