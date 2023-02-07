Goals and Highlights: Sheffield United 3-1 Wrexham in FA Cup 2023
Summary

Game over

The referee whistles the end of the game, Sheffield United win the match.
90+5'

Sheffield United goal!
90+4'

Sheffield United goal!
90'

6 minutes of compensation are added.
85'

Sheffield United keep pressure all over the field looking for a defensive error.
Second Goal

72'

Paul Mullin misses the penalty and misses the opportunity to get ahead on the scoreboard.
71'

Another penalty for Wrexham.
First Goal

59'

Wrexham goal!
58'

The referee whistles a penalty for Wrexham.
50'

Sheffield United goal!
46'

The second time begins.
Halftime

The teams go to rest and the score is Sheffield United 0-0 Wrexham.
45+2'

First yellow card of the game and it is for the player Ismaila Coulibaly from Sheffield United.
45'

2 minutes of compensation are added.
36'

Sheffield United with the most possession of the ball and 18 dangerous attacks.
27'

A very even game, no team dominates the game and we are still waiting for the first goal of the game.
18'

Tight match in midfield, both teams looking for their first chances to score.
9'

First corner of the game for Sheffield United.
0'

The match begins, both teams will seek to win.
Substitutes

These are the players who will be on the bench:

Sheffield United: Oliver Norwood, Wes Foderingham, Ciaran Clark, Oliver Arblaster, Louie Marsh, Andre Brooks, Joseph Starbuck and Max Lowe.

Wrexham: Bryce Hosannah, Liam McAlinden, Jake Bickerstaff, Rory Watson, Ollie Palmer, Scott Butler, Aaron James, Elliott Lee and Thomas O'Connor.

Wrexham lineup

These are the XI players that will start the match:
Sheffield United lineup

These are the XI players that will start the match:
Referees

The referee appointment for today's game is as follows:
Referee: Michael Salisbury.
Assistants: Gary Beswick and Akil Howson.
Fourth official: Ollie Yates.
Battle for victory

A great match between these two English teams is coming up. Do not take off and below we share the statistics of both teams in their last confrontation.
ESPN
ESPN
Last showdown!

The last time these two teams met was on January 29, 2023 and on that occasion the match ended in a 3-3 draw at the Racecourse Ground. That confrontation was full of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and many goals that we hope will be repeated today.
History between both teams

Sheffield United and Wrexham have only met a few times. The last 2 meetings have ended in a win for Sheffield United and a draw.
Arrival Sheffield United

The English team is already at Bramall Lane for the FA Cup game.
Welcome!

We are just under one until the match between Sheffield United and Wrexham kicks off at Bramall Lane. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it this afternoon? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Follow here Sheffield United vs Wrexham Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Sheffield United vs Wrexham match for the English FA Cup.
What time is the Sheffield United vs Wrexham match for English FA Cup 2023?

This is the start time of the game Sheffield United vs Wrexham of February 7th in several countries:

Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 8:45 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.

Wrexham latest lineup

These were the players who started the last game:
Mark Howard, Ben Tozer, Callum McFadzean, Max Cleworth, Eoghan O'Connell, Thomas O'Connor, Luke Young, Elliott Lee, Reece Hall-Johnson, Ollie Palmer, and Paul Mullin.
Sheffield United latest lineup

These were the players who started the last game:
Wes Foderingham, John Egan, Jack Robinson, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Ben Osborn, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, Max Lowe, Jayden Bogle, Iliman Ndiaye, and Oliver McBurnie.
Wrexham Players to Watch

The next three players are considered key to Wrexham's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against Sheffield United. The player Paul Mullin (#10) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the National League with 17 goals in 25 games played and scored once last game against Sheffield United. He is a very experienced player and we could see him score on Tuesday. Next up is Ben Tozer (#4), he plays defensive back, during the tournament he has 4 assists which makes him the highest assister for the team in the National League. Finally, Ollie Palmer (#9) the 31-year-old player who plays forward. He is the second highest scorer on the team with 13 goals in 25 games and we could see him scoring on Tuesday.
Wrexham in the tournament

Wrexham had a good start in the 2022-2023 season of the National League (fifth division of England), they are in the second position of the general table after 21 games won, 5 tied and 2 lost together with 68 points. Wrexham beat Oldham Athletic 3-0 in the first round of the FA Cup, in the second round of the tournament they advanced by beating Farnborough 4-1. They earned their ticket to the fourth round by beating Coventry City 4-3 at The Coventry Building Society Arena and drew 3-3 against Sheffield United in the first leg. Their last game was on February 4, resulting in a 2-1 victory against Altrincham at J. Davidson Stadium and in doing so they secured their 21st National League victory. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Sheffield United Players to Watch

There are three players who stand out within the team and are responsible for Sheffield United's offense. The first is Iliman Ndiaye (#29), he plays in the midfielder position and is in charge of distributing the attack. He is the team's top scorer with 10 goals in 29 EFL Championship games. Next up is midfielder Oliver Norwood (#16), in 29 games played he has 2 goals and 5 assists which makes him the second highest assister for the team in the EFL Championship. Finally, 26-year-old striker Oliver McBurnie (#9), is the team's second highest scorer with 9 goals in 21 games played and we could see him scoring on Tuesday against Wrexham.
Sheffield United in the tournament

Sheffield United is second in the English Football League Championship (England's second division), has 58 points after 17 wins, 7 draws and 5 losses. In the FA Cup they managed to get past the third stage by winning 2-0 against Millwall at The Den, the fourth stage faced Wrexham and the first leg ended in a draw. Their last game was against Rotherham United on 4 February, the game ended in a 0-0 draw at AESSEAL New York Stadium and thus they clinched their 10th EFL Championship tie. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium

Bramall Lane is located in the city of Sheffield, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 32,702 spectators and is the home of Sheffield United of the English Football League Championship. It was inaugurated on September 2, 1855 and is the oldest soccer stadium in the world.
Wikipedia
Wikipedia
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the English FA Cup 2023: Sheffield United vs Wrexham!

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
