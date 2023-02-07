Goals and Highlights: Sheffield United 3-1 Wrexham in FA Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Game over
90+5'
90+4'
90'
85'
Second Goal
MAKING NO MISTAKE 🚫@PMullin7 thunders in from the spot for @Wrexham_AFC!#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/3YaiNDKrOS — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 7, 2023
72'
71'
First Goal
As cool as you like from @Anelswe for @SheffieldUnited 🥶#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/TWWgxxv2cA — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 7, 2023
59'
58'
50'
46'
Halftime
45+2'
45'
36'
27'
18'
9'
0'
Substitutes
Sheffield United: Oliver Norwood, Wes Foderingham, Ciaran Clark, Oliver Arblaster, Louie Marsh, Andre Brooks, Joseph Starbuck and Max Lowe.
Wrexham: Bryce Hosannah, Liam McAlinden, Jake Bickerstaff, Rory Watson, Ollie Palmer, Scott Butler, Aaron James, Elliott Lee and Thomas O'Connor.
Wrexham lineup
TEAM NEWS | Here is your Wrexham team for this evening!— Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) February 7, 2023
🔘 Starts for Rob Lainton, Harry Lennon and Andy Cannon
🔘Bryce Hosannah returns to the bench
🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/B1rztrqKFf
Sheffield United lineup
Five changes from the XI that started at The Racecourse Ground. 🔴— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) February 7, 2023
Ismaila Coulibaly makes his full debut in midfield, whilst Sander Berge, Billy Sharp, Jack Robinson and Iliman Ndiaye all start.
𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗢𝗡 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗟𝗔𝗗𝗘𝗦! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/nIiNnts3vY
Referees
Referee: Michael Salisbury.
Assistants: Gary Beswick and Akil Howson.
Fourth official: Ollie Yates.
Arrival Sheffield United
The Bladesmen are in! 🏟️— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) February 7, 2023
Team news 🔜 pic.twitter.com/vh8rpSaWUC
What time is the Sheffield United vs Wrexham match for English FA Cup 2023?
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 8:45 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Wrexham latest lineup
Mark Howard, Ben Tozer, Callum McFadzean, Max Cleworth, Eoghan O'Connell, Thomas O'Connor, Luke Young, Elliott Lee, Reece Hall-Johnson, Ollie Palmer, and Paul Mullin.
Sheffield United latest lineup
Wes Foderingham, John Egan, Jack Robinson, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Ben Osborn, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, Max Lowe, Jayden Bogle, Iliman Ndiaye, and Oliver McBurnie.