QPR vs Millwall LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

How and where to watch the QPR vs Millwall match live?
What time is QPR vs Millwall match for EFL Championship?
Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+
Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+
Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+
Chile 3:45 pm: Star+
Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+
Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+
USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+
Spain 8:45 pm: Star+
Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+
Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+
Peru 2:45 pm: Star+
Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+
Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+
Therefore, this afternoon's game is one of those where Millwall will need to confirm itself as a candidate for the playoffs, as they cannot miss the opportunity to exploit the bad opponent phase, looking for points that could make all the difference in the fight for the classification. However, the club comes to this duel motivated by winning 4 points in its last 2 games. It is worth mentioning the fact that the team has not conceded goals in half of the last 6 games played.
In addition, there is another reason for confidence, as Millwall is having a good campaign playing away from home. For example, in the last 6 games played, Millwall won half of the matches. Again, his defense was a pillar for these good results. Millwall have kept a clean sheet in half of those matches.
Queens Park Rangers will start the round in 14th place. In terms of points, the club is not even that far from the G-6 – just 5 points behind. However, QPR need to exhale the bad form as soon as possible. There's no lack of dedication to the club on the field, but that's still not enough. QPR have scored in 4 of their last 6 games, but have not won this stretch. The biggest concern is in their defensive system. After all, the club conceded an average of 1.6 goals per game in this stretch of games mentioned.
However, considering only official matches, QPR did not win in the last 5 home games. The only victory recently conquered at home was in a friendly, at the time of the World Cup dispute. In addition, it is worth mentioning that their defense was even more vulnerable in these games cited as home team – average of 1.8 per game.
The Championship has 24 teams, with the competition taking place in a system of consecutive points in a total of 46 rounds. At the end of the season, 3 teams go up to the first division (Premier League), and another 3 teams are relegated to the third division (EFL League One).
The champion and runner-up qualify directly for the Premier League, thus leaving only one more place. That remaining spot will go to one of the teams that will finish the season between 3rd and 6th on the leaderboard in an exciting playoff dispute. Thus, the 3rd will face the 6th, the 4th will face the 5th, all confrontations in round trip. Finally, the playoff final is played in a single game at the mystical Wembley Stadium. The winner guarantees a place in the Premier League next season, changing financially.
The bottom three of the season are relegated to the third division of English football (EFL League One). Avoiding relegation is as tasty as winning the Championship title for some clubs. The fight is intense. If there is a tie in points, the tiebreaker is the goal difference.
