Leon vs Puebla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX

Stay with us to follow the León vs Puebla live of the Liga MX Clausura 2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial lineups of León vs Puebla live corresponding to Matchday 7 of the 2023 Liga MX Clausura, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the León Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch León vs Puebla online and live from the Clausura 2023?
This is the start time of the León vs Puebla match in several countries:
Argentina: 22 hours on Claro Sports
Bolivia: 21 hours on Claro Sports
Brazil: 22 hours on Claro Sports
Chile: 22 hours on Claro Sports
Colombia: 20 hours on Claro Sports
Ecuador: 20 hours on Claro Sports
US (ET): 20 hours Non-Broadcast
Spain: 02 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 7 pm on Fox Sports and Claro Sports
Paraguay: 22 hours on Claro Sports
Peru: 20 hours on Claro Sports
Uruguay: 9:00 p.m. on Claro Sports
Venezuela: 9:00 p.m. on Claro Sports
Angel Mena, a must see player!
The forward of the Fiera starts a new campaign in search of continuing to show that he is one of the best players on the team, with this in mind the Colombian started the season in good shape, at the moment he is going with 2 goals and 1 assist in 5 games played . The Ecuadorian is becoming a fundamental piece of the León offense and continues to show that he is at a high level and his contribution in the tournament will be essential for the team's aspirations in order to get into the Liga MX league. Ángel Mena will have to manage to work more with Víctor Dávila, Lucas Di Yorio and Yairo Moreno to create an offensive of fear.
How does Leon get here?
La Fiera arrives after completing the Apertura 2022 outside the playoffs, the team finished with 22 points after 6 wins, 4 draws and 7 losses in the MX League. This was one of the most important factors for an important replacement to be sought in the team, the coaching staff was renewed with the arrival of Nicolás Larcamón and players like Jesús Ángulo, Lucas Romero and Adonis Frías also arrived to reinforce, mainly, the team defense. El León has a deep squad and it is expected that it will obtain the expected results. The start of this campaign was negative as it started with a 2-game losing streak in its last 4 games against Pachuca and Pumas. La Fiera marches in eleventh place in the Clausura 2023 with 7 units, after 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses. Until now, the team has begun to adapt to the style of play of the Argentine coach and has begun to show positive improvement after scoring a win against Querétaro on the last date. El León will try to take advantage of this game to continue climbing positions in the table.
Martin Barragan, a must see player!
The striker from the Strip will seek to continue being an important part of the team, he is one of the orchestrators of the offense and has been one of the important pieces for the club to march as a good offense within the tournament. Baragán comes to this duel after finishing fifth in the Apertura 2022 scoring table with 9 goals and, now, he will seek to continue being the important piece of the team on offense. The most important thing for him is for the club to start to have greater offensive regularity and this fits better with Facundo Waller, Daniel Alvares and Federico Mancuello. At the moment, he is marching with 1 goal in 5 games. If Barragán recovers the goalscoring spirit of last season, Puebla will have more options to get into the league.
How does Puebla arrive?
La Franja comes after completing the Apertura 2022 in the Liguilla Quarterfinals, the team finished with 22 points in the MX League and entered the Liguilla, leaving Chivas out in the playoffs. However, the team was forced to renew itself, the coaching staff of Nicolas Larcamon and key players such as Israel Reyes, Maxi Araujo and Jordi Cortizo left, so the club is undergoing a major renewal. For this tournament, Eduardo Arce was named technical director and players like Facundo Waller, Fernando Arce, Carlos Baltazar and Daniel Álvarez arrived. Puebla has a renewed squad and will seek to repeat what was done last tournament and we will see how far the board will go to continue with the good pace of the Camoteros in recent years. Currently the team is in fifteenth place in the table with 7 points, after 2 wins, 1 draw and 3 losses. The people of Puebla will seek to take advantage of the game against León to continue adding points and get into playoff positions.
Where's the game?
The Estadio León located in the city of Puebla will host this duel between two teams that seek to start the regular season of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX in good shape. This stadium has a capacity for 31,200 fans and was inaugurated in 1967.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the León vs. Puebla match, corresponding to Matchday 7 of the 2023 Liga MX Clausura. The match will take place at the Leon Stadium, at 8:00 p.m. sharp.