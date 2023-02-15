Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough live, as well as the latest information from Bramall Lane Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough match live on TV and online?
The Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough?
This is the kick-off time for the Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough match on February 15, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 17:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 16:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 17:00 hrs. -
Chile: 16:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 15:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 15:00 hrs. -
Spain: 10:00 hrs. - (February 16)
Mexico: 14:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 16:00 hrs. -
Peru: 15:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 17:00 hrs. -
Argentina: 17:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 16:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 17:00 hrs. -
Chile: 16:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 15:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 15:00 hrs. -
Spain: 10:00 hrs. - (February 16)
Mexico: 14:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 16:00 hrs. -
Peru: 15:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 17:00 hrs. -
Key player at Middlesbrough
One of the players to keep in mind in Middlesbrough is Marcus Forss, the 23-year-old Finnish-born center forward, has played 27 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in which he already has three assists and seven goals, these against; Queens Park Rangers, Blackpool, Wigan Athletic, Blackburn Rovers, Millwall, Watford FC and Cardiff City.
Key player at Sheffield United
One of the key players in Sheffield United is Sander Berge, the 24-year-old Norwegian-born central midfielder, has played 21 games so far in the EFL Championship 2022-2023, in which he already has three assists and five goals, these against; Millwall, Middlesbrough, Hull City, Blackpool and Swansea City.
History Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough
In total, the two sides have met 107 times, Sheffield United dominate the record with 44 wins, there have been 23 draws and Middlesbrough have won 40 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is dominated by Middlesbrough with 156 goals to Sheffield United's 149.
In terms of goals, the record is dominated by Middlesbrough with 156 goals to Sheffield United's 149.
Actuality - Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough has been having a good performance in the EFL Championship 2022-2023, because after playing 31 matches they are in the number three position in the standings with 51 points, this score was achieved after winning 15 matches, drawing six and losing ten, they have also scored 50 goals and conceded 36, for a goal difference of +14.
Middlesbrough 1 - 0 Millwall
- Last five matches
Middlesbrough 1 - 0 Millwall
Sunderland 2 - 0 Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough 2 - 0 Watford FC
Middlesbrough 3 - 0 Blackpool
Cardiff City 1 - 3 Middlesbrough
Actuality - Sheffield United
Sheffield United has been developing a very good role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of 30 games, is in the number two position in the standings with 61 points, this after winning 18 games, drawing seven and losing five, leaving a goal difference of +27, this after scoring 51 goals and conceding 24.
Sheffield United 1 - 0 Hull City
- Last five matches
Sheffield United 1 - 0 Hull City
Wrexham 3 - 3 Sheffield United
Rotherham United 0 - 0 Sheffield United
Sheffield United 3 - 1 Wrexham
Sheffield United 3 - 0 Swansea City
The match will be played at the Bramall Lane Stadium
The match between Sheffield United and Middlesbrough will take place at the Bramall Lane Stadium in the city of Sheffield (England), the stadium is where Sheffield United Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1855 and has a capacity for approximately 32,700 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough match, valid for the 32nd matchday of the EFL Championship 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.