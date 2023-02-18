Brighton vs Fulham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch the Brighton vs Fulham match on TV and in real time?
When is the Brighton vs Fulham match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Probable Fulham:
Losses for Fulham:
Probable Brighton:
Losses for Brighton:
FULHAM:
In the encounter, they controlled the ball for 50% of the time, created more opportunities to finish (16 to 10), and led the rate of shots on target (3 to 1). They scored for the first time in the 17th minute of the first half. Brazilian Willian scored. In the final phase, in the 43rd minute, Solomon, who replaced Willian in the 27th minute, completed the job. He was assisted by Andreas Pereira. This took Fulham to 35 points (ten wins, five draws and eight losses).
BRIGHTON:
However, he was not able to stay ahead for long. Six minutes later, the London club restored the equalizer with Tomkins' goal. It was Crystal Palace's only shot on target throughout the encounter, in which they developed six chances. Brighton was far superior. They had the ball 75% of the time. They took 17 shots, seven of which were on target. They reached 35 points (ten wins, five draws, six losses)
TIME AND PLACE!
Currently sixth in the Premier League, Brighton have 35 points, and are well placed in the fight for a place in European competitions. Moreover, the team is only behind Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham. The Seagulls are four points behind fifth-placed Spurs, but have two games in hand. So they need to win if they want to dream of overtaking their rivals.
Fulham, on the other hand, is experiencing a very similar moment. The Whites are currently in seventh place, just behind Brighton, but with the same number of points as their rivals: 35. However, Fulham has the same number of games as Tottenham: 23, so even if they win they will still be below Spurs in the table.
The duel is favored by Brighton, but much more for being at home than anything else, since they are two balanced teams and both have showy soccer. The ball starts rolling for Brighton x Fulham at 11 am ET, at the Amex Stadium, in Brighton.
Premier League Round 24
Date: 18 February 2022
Time: 11 am ET
Venue: Amex Stadium, Brighton
Broadcast: Star+.