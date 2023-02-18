Brighton vs Fulham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Brighton vs Fulham
Premier League Round 24

Date: 18 February 2022

Time: 11 am ET

Venue: Amex Stadium, Brighton
Broadcast: Star+.

The match between Brighton x Fulham will start at 11 am (ET), at the Amex Stadium in Brighton, in the 24th round of the English Championship. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
Probable Fulham:

Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream e Robinson; Palhinha e Reed; Willian, Andreas Pereira e Reid; Mitrovic.
Losses for Fulham:

Tom Cairney and Neeskens Kebano could be missing at Fulham.
Probable Brighton:

Sánchez; Veltman (Lamptey), Webster (van Hecke), Dunk e Estupiñán; Caicedo e Gross; March, Mac Allister e Mitoma; Ferguson (Welbeck). 
Losses for Brighton:

Levi Colwill, Jakub Moder and Danny Welbeck are out due to injury.
FULHAM:

On Saturday, February 11, Fulham met Nottingham Forest, which was its partner in the Second Division of the English Championship. Now in the Premier League, they confirmed at Craven Cottage how they managed, even though they invested much less and hired much less than their rivals, to progress much further. It won 2-0.

In the encounter, they controlled the ball for 50% of the time, created more opportunities to finish (16 to 10), and led the rate of shots on target (3 to 1). They scored for the first time in the 17th minute of the first half. Brazilian Willian scored. In the final phase, in the 43rd minute, Solomon, who replaced Willian in the 27th minute, completed the job. He was assisted by Andreas Pereira. This took Fulham to 35 points (ten wins, five draws and eight losses).

Photo: Fulham

 

BRIGHTON:

Without losing in seven matches (five wins and two draws), between cup and league matches, Brighton put another point on their Premier League account on Saturday, February 11. At Selhurst Park, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace. In the confrontation, they even had the advantage. After receiving a pass from Estupinan, March scored in the 18th minute.

However, he was not able to stay ahead for long. Six minutes later, the London club restored the equalizer with Tomkins' goal. It was Crystal Palace's only shot on target throughout the encounter, in which they developed six chances. Brighton was far superior. They had the ball 75% of the time. They took 17 shots, seven of which were on target. They reached 35 points (ten wins, five draws, six losses)

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Brighton and Fulham is valid for the 24th round of the English Championship.

Currently sixth in the Premier League, Brighton have 35 points, and are well placed in the fight for a place in European competitions. Moreover, the team is only behind Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham. The Seagulls are four points behind fifth-placed Spurs, but have two games in hand. So they need to win if they want to dream of overtaking their rivals.

Fulham, on the other hand, is experiencing a very similar moment. The Whites are currently in seventh place, just behind Brighton, but with the same number of points as their rivals: 35. However, Fulham has the same number of games as Tottenham: 23, so even if they win they will still be below Spurs in the table.

The duel is favored by Brighton, but much more for being at home than anything else, since they are two balanced teams and both have showy soccer. The ball starts rolling for Brighton x Fulham at 11 am ET, at the Amex Stadium, in Brighton.

Welcome and welcome to the Brighton vs Fulham live score

Hello, soccer lovers! Now is the time for a decisive match between two English teams: on one side Brighton, who are in good form in the English Premier League and still have a chance to qualify for next year's European competitions. On the other, Fulham, who are fighting to avoid relegation. Both teams face each other in the 24th round of the 2022/23 Premier League. The match between the 6th place and the 7th place of the English Championship takes place at the Amex Stadium, in Brighton, England, at 11 am (ET). Follow everything from the duel between the Englishmen here, in real time from VAVEL Brazil.
