Preston North End vs Wigan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Preston North End vs Wigan Live Score Here
Speak up, Ryan Lowe!
“We know you are here. right away. We know we weren't good enough at home, but now it's time. Now is the time to put on a good show and get a positive result.''
“But there are a Wigan team – It’s a little different now compared to what it was back then. a few weeks – There’re on our way, but we have to worry about what we can do because they’re definitely a lot better than what they’ve been.”
“They are earning points. The coach went there and he was right. and changed some things, put the boys on the side and made them play the right way, defending the right way and attacking the right way.
“They have some good quality players, but what we can’t do not worry too much about them.
“We have ourselves to worry about. As always, we’ll give them the respect they deserve, but at the end of the day they’re coming to our territory where we weren’t good enough. throughout the season and now we have to turn that around and turn it around, so our main focus is on the season. about what we can do.''
“ It's a local derby, with potential bragging rights in play for so many fans, but it's not a big deal. It's important that Preston North End comes out and performs and hopefully gets a result.”
Probably Preston North End!
How do you get to Preston North End?
Speak up, Shaun Maloney!
“Trust is key. It's high and the performances have been good, but we have to start from neutral.
“ what has been so important in these last four games - that we bring confidence, but we have to bring a level of struggle.
“This is what we have done previously and we will need it again on Saturday.”
“All the games we've had so far have been played. now, and all the games we have to come, seem to have a magnitude," he said.
“We have great traveling support and I think that must be a big part of the motivation – and weve seen that connection starting to form again between the players and the fans’ games are great.
“I can’t thank them (the fans) enough - even the smaller numbers who came for teams like Bristol midweek - I really appreciate their support.
“I hope you have seen a team that is doing well. giving absolutely everything for the Club, but that's not the case. It’s time to step off your feet. of the accelerator – we have to go again this weekend.”
“Omar has trained all week and will be in contention for the squad this week, which is great. This is positive news”, he said.
“We aren’t too sure with Jack. He left with a heavy thud and we’ll give him a break. It's the last moment, but he hasn't trained all week.