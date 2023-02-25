Norwich City vs Cardiff City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Norwich vs Cardiff Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Norwich vs Cardiff match, as well as the latest information from Carrow Road. Don't miss a single detail of the match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Norwich vs Cardiff Online?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Norwich vs Cardiff?
This is the kickoff time for the Norwich vs Cardiff match on February 25, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Bolivia: 11:00 AM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Chile: 12:00 PM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 12:00 PM
Last meetings
Between 2018 and 2022, they met on five occasions. The scales are tipped in favor of Norwich who have won on three occasions while Cardiff, only twice.
Key player - Cardiff
Despite the current performance in the league, Cardiff has maintained a togetherness in its squad and this togetherness has produced great players such as Mark Harris, who has three goals this season.
Key player - Norwich
Norwich is relaxed, but still wants to climb up the table. The goals of their striker, Josh Sargent, have taken them far, but unfortunately he is out of the squad. However, Onel Hernandez has taken the lead. He has two goals and two assists.
Cardiff
Cardiff has a completely different and quite sad outlook, as they are at the bottom of the table exactly in the 21st place, just one place away from relegation. They have 35 points and their last five results have been three defeats and two draws.
Norwich
Norwich is in a pretty regular moment, quite comfortable. They are not at the bottom of the table, but they are not in the Top 3 either. However, they are in the Top 10, ranking number nine with 49 points. Their last results have been two defeats, two wins and a draw.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this match is Carrow Road in the city of Norwich, England. Its name is due to the location of the venue, as it is located on Carrow Road Avenue. This sports venue was inaugurated in 1935 and is owned by and the official home of Norwich City Football Club. It was built to replace the team's old stadium, but before that stadium, Norwich's history began to be written at Newmarket Road in 1902, when they paid rent for this facility. In 1908, due to several rent disputes, the club decided to move to The Nest until in 1926, the Football Association informed them that they could no longer play in that place as it did not meet the safety conditions for the fans, so after that, in 1935, the club got a 20-year lease with the Boulton Paul Sports Ground in Carrow Road. It has a capacity of 27,244 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of EFL Championship: Norwich vs Cardiff live!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you the pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.