Marseille vs Annecy: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Coupe de France Match

How and where to watch the Olympique de Marseille vs Annecy match live?
What time is Olympique de Marseille vs Annecy match for Coupe de France?
Argentina 5 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
Bolivia 4 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
Brazil 5 pm: DIRECTV Sports App
Chile 4 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
Colombia 3 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
Ecuador 3 pm:DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
USA 3 pm ET:
Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes
Mexico 2 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
Paraguay 4 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
Peru 3 pm:DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
Uruguay 5 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
Venezuela 4 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
Speak up, Laurent !
It's quite nice to find yourself playing this kind of game. There's obviously a semi-final spot at stake, but it's also not something essential today for a club. We will do everything to get there, even if the hurdle is considerable.
But whether we qualify for the semifinals or not, that's not what will make FC Annecy's season a success. We know very well that the main goal is elsewhere, in the championship, with a maintenance to look for. So it's nice to prepare for this game. It will be difficult, to say the least, but it won't. There are only positives in preparing for a match like this and in the match itself."
Probable lineup for Annecy
Annecy situation
Speak up, Tudor!
I already commented about the match against Paris. Mbemba is a very good player, he is very important for us and we are happy to have him back. Vitinha is evolving, he is training well. I will not say anything about the composition.
The team is always motivated. Being able to reach the semi-finals is a great motivation. Playing to win a trophy is very stimulating. We had time to observe Annecy. We had little time, but we were able to study them. About the title, I never talked about it. I am only talking about the next one. This is the system I use. We will do the math at the end of the season.
There are always risks in soccer. I trust my players who have experience. The opponent has nothing to lose. And we have a place in the semi-finals to win. After eliminating Rennes and PSG, it would be stupid not to qualify.
Mbemba is a beautiful person. He has many values and as a player, we all see how he is. Samuel Gigot is progressing, but I don't think he will be ready for tomorrow, maybe Sunday. In modern soccer, details like food, video are more and more important. This is why we have a team with us. We have someone who works with us to talk to the players about stress, using the phone less.
Some will play, some won't. They are positive and ready when they get this opportunity. Everyone is working very well in training.
Cengiz Ünder has always played. He will take the opportunity to rest tomorrow. He came out very strong after the break with a different mindset. The head is at the forefront of a player's success. It is fundamental for us."
Probable lineup for Marseille
Marseille's situation
Quarterfinal matches
Lyon vs Grenoble
Toulouse vs Rodez
Nantes vs Lens
Annecy
Annecy is competing in Ligue 2, considered the second French division. The Reds have been competing since the beginning of the competition, going through two penalty shootouts, leaving behind Villerupt Thil (6-1), Association Sportive Municipale (4(1-1)3) and Paris FC (6(1-1)5).
