Marseille vs Annecy: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Coupe de France Match
Image: VAVEL Brazil

10:30 AM3 hours ago

How and where to watch the Olympique de Marseille vs Annecy match live?

If you want to watch the game Olympique de Marseille vs Annecy live on TV, your options is: Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes

If you want to directly stream it: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

10:25 AM3 hours ago

What time is Olympique de Marseille vs Annecy match for Coupe de France?

This is the start time of the game Olympique de Marseille vs Annecy of 1th March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 5 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports

Bolivia 4 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports

Brazil 5 pm: DIRECTV Sports App

Chile 4 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports

Colombia 3 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports

Ecuador 3 pm:DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports

USA 3 pm ET:

Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes

Mexico 2 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports

Paraguay 4 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports

Peru 3 pm:DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports

Uruguay 5 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports

Venezuela 4 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports

10:20 AM4 hours ago

Speak up, Laurent !

"It's obviously a pleasure! It's already historic for the club to meet at this level, it's a player in an iconic stadium against an iconic opponent.

It's quite nice to find yourself playing this kind of game. There's obviously a semi-final spot at stake, but it's also not something essential today for a club. We will do everything to get there, even if the hurdle is considerable.

But whether we qualify for the semifinals or not, that's not what will make FC Annecy's season a success. We know very well that the main goal is elsewhere, in the championship, with a maintenance to look for. So it's nice to prepare for this game. It will be difficult, to say the least, but it won't. There are only positives in preparing for a match like this and in the match itself."

10:15 AM4 hours ago

Probable lineup for Annecy

Escales; Lajugie, Mouanga, Jean, Bastian; Pajot, Kashi, Demoncy; Baldé, Bosetti, Shamal.
10:10 AM4 hours ago

Annecy situation

Laurent Guyot has announced, in advance, the 20 players listed for the game.

10:05 AM4 hours ago

Speak up, Tudor!

"It's a very important encounter in the Coupe de France that could allow us to move on to the semifinals. We must not underestimate our opponent. We have examples in the past of capturing the game. In the Cup you have to be 100%.

I already commented about the match against Paris. Mbemba is a very good player, he is very important for us and we are happy to have him back. Vitinha is evolving, he is training well. I will not say anything about the composition.

The team is always motivated. Being able to reach the semi-finals is a great motivation. Playing to win a trophy is very stimulating. We had time to observe Annecy. We had little time, but we were able to study them. About the title, I never talked about it. I am only talking about the next one. This is the system I use. We will do the math at the end of the season.

There are always risks in soccer. I trust my players who have experience. The opponent has nothing to lose. And we have a place in the semi-finals to win. After eliminating Rennes and PSG, it would be stupid not to qualify.

Mbemba is a beautiful person. He has many values and as a player, we all see how he is. Samuel Gigot is progressing, but I don't think he will be ready for tomorrow, maybe Sunday. In modern soccer, details like food, video are more and more important. This is why we have a team with us. We have someone who works with us to talk to the players about stress, using the phone less.

Some will play, some won't. They are positive and ready when they get this opportunity. Everyone is working very well in training.

Cengiz Ünder has always played. He will take the opportunity to rest tomorrow. He came out very strong after the break with a different mindset. The head is at the forefront of a player's success. It is fundamental for us."

10:00 AM4 hours ago

Probable lineup for Marseille

Lopez; Mbemba, Balerdi, Kolasinac; Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Tavares; Ounahi, Payet; Alexis Sánchez.
Photo: Olympique de Marseille
9:55 AM4 hours ago

Marseille's situation

Igor Tudor will not be able to count on Samuel Gigot, who is still in transition, while Vitinha is a doubt.
9:50 AM4 hours ago

Quarterfinal matches

Olympique de Marseille vs Annecy

Lyon vs Grenoble

Toulouse vs Rodez

Nantes vs Lens

9:45 AM4 hours ago

Annecy

Annecy is competing in Ligue 2, considered the second French division. The Reds have been competing since the beginning of the competition, going through two penalty shootouts, leaving behind Villerupt Thil (6-1), Association Sportive Municipale (4(1-1)3) and Paris FC (6(1-1)5).

9:40 AM4 hours ago

Marseille

Olympique de Marseille beat Rennes, 1-0, in the second round of the Cup and secured their place after dispatching PSG in the round of 16. Alexis Sanchez and Malinovskyi were responsible for the 2-1 triumph.
9:35 AM4 hours ago

Eye on the game

Olympique de Marseille vs Annecy live this Wednesday (1), at the Stade Vélodrome at 3 pm ET, for the Coupe de France. The match is valid for the quarterfinals of the competition.
9:30 AM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Coupe de France Match: Olympique de Marseille vs Annecy Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
