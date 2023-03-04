Fiorentina vs Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Serie A Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Fiorentina vs Milan live, as well as the latest information from the Artemio Franchi Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams in this Serie A game. Milan will be looking for the victory that will make them climb points, keep their Champions League zone for next season. In addition, during the week the red and black team will play against Spurs, in the round of 16 second leg, where they are leading by one goal. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Fiorentina vs Milan Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023

USA Time: 1:45 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In Paramount +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In Paramount +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

 

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Fiorentina vs Milan: match for the in Serie A Match?

This is the start time of the game Fiorentina vs Milan: of Saturday, March 4, 2023. In several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, March 4, 2023.

15:45 hours

In Star.

Bolivia

Saturday, March 4, 2023.

15:45 hours

 In Star.

Brazil

Saturday, March 4, 2023.

15:45 hours

 In Star.

Chile

Saturday, March 4, 2023.

15:45 hours

In Star.

Colombia

Saturday, March 4, 2023.

13:45 hours

In Star.

Ecuador

Saturday, March 4, 2023.

13:45 hours

 In Star.

Spain

Saturday, March 4, 2023.

18:45 hours

 In Movistar Liga de Campeones.

Canada

Saturday, March 4, 2023.

14:45 hours

 In FuboTV Canada.

USA

Saturday, March 4, 2023.

13:45 hours

In Paramount +.

Mexico

Saturday, March 4, 2023.

14:45 hours

 In Star.

Paraguay

Saturday, March 4, 2023.

15:45 hours

In Star.

Peru

Saturday, March 4, 2023.

15:45 hours

In Star.

Uruguay

Saturday, March 4, 2023.

15:45 hours

 In Star.

Venezuela

Saturday, March 4, 2023.

14:45 hours

 In Star.

 

 

Watch out for these players

The elements to follow in this match will be two men in attack, many teams depend on them to score important points. The Portuguese Rafael Leão of Milan in 23 games has made 8 goals and 7 assists being a great record of 24 possible, in the champions he has made 3 assists and 1 goal in 7 games.

Arthur Cabral with the samba included, the Brazilian of 24 possible games has made in 19 games, 5 goals and 1 assist. In the Conference League he has scored 4 goals in 7 games.

 

Last meetings

Since November 19, 2011 to date Milan have faced Fiorentina 23 times, with 7 wins for Fiorentina, 8 for Milan, 8 times they have shared points.

The last meeting the red and black team won by 2 goals to 1, just as in that first duel in 2022 with a win by the minimum. Fiorentina's last victory by 4 goals to 3 was on November 20, 2021.

Milan 2-1 Fiorentina

Milan 1-0 Fiorentina

Fiorentina 4-3 Milan

Fiorentina 1-1 Milan

Milan 2-0 Fiorentina

How does Fiorentina arrive?

The Gigliati side arrives with 3 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses in their last 6 games. Although their position in the table is very bad with 28 points in the 12th position, 6 places away from the European places. Something to highlight is that they eliminated Braga in the Conference League by 7 goals to 2, so they have a good goalscoring rate, besides they scored 3 goals against Hellas Verona, so the goal is sure to open on Fiorentina's side.

Their last league games at home they drew 1-1 against Empoli and lost against Bologna, so the home game weighs heavily on them, giving up important points.

Photo: Fiorentina
Photo: Fiorentina
How does Milan arrive?

The Milan team comes into this game with 4 consecutive wins and only lost in their 5 most recent games. They have a lot at stake in this game as the Champions League places are at risk due to an incredible tightness in the table with a difference with Lazio of 2 points and with Inter tied at 47 points. Their next matches will be against Tottenham in the second leg of the Champions League with a 1 goal advantage and in the league they return to Salrnitana. The most complicated game that can define their season is with Napoli in April.
Photo: Milan
Photo: Milan
The Stadium

The home of Fiorentina, the Artemio Franchi Stadium with a capacity of 47,300 spectators, opened in 1931 with more than 91 years of existence, has had only one remodeling in the 90s.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022 in Serie A Fiorentina vs Milan LIVE Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
