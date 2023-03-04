Fiorentina vs Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Fiorentina vs Milan Live Score
How to watch Fiorentina vs Milan Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 1:45 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In Paramount +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In Paramount +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Fiorentina vs Milan: match for the in Serie A Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023.
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023.
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023.
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Chile
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023.
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023.
|
13:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023.
|
13:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Spain
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023.
|
18:45 hours
|
In Movistar Liga de Campeones.
|
Canada
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023.
|
14:45 hours
|
In FuboTV Canada.
|
USA
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023.
|
13:45 hours
|
In Paramount +.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023.
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023.
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Peru
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023.
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023.
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023.
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star.
Watch out for these players
Arthur Cabral with the samba included, the Brazilian of 24 possible games has made in 19 games, 5 goals and 1 assist. In the Conference League he has scored 4 goals in 7 games.
Last meetings
The last meeting the red and black team won by 2 goals to 1, just as in that first duel in 2022 with a win by the minimum. Fiorentina's last victory by 4 goals to 3 was on November 20, 2021.
Milan 2-1 Fiorentina
Milan 1-0 Fiorentina
Fiorentina 4-3 Milan
Fiorentina 1-1 Milan
Milan 2-0 Fiorentina
How does Fiorentina arrive?
Their last league games at home they drew 1-1 against Empoli and lost against Bologna, so the home game weighs heavily on them, giving up important points.