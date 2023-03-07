Benfica vs Club Brugge: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Champions League Match
Image: VAVEL Brazil

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Benfica vs Club Brugge match live?

If you want to watch the game Benfica vs Club Brugge live on TV, your options is: ViX

If you want to directly stream it: VIX+, Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

10:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Benfica vs Club Brugge match for Champions League?

This is the start time of the game Benfica vs Club Brugge of 7th March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 5 pm: ESPN, Star +

Bolivia 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Brazil 5 pm: Space, HBO Max

Chile 4 pm: ESPN, Star +

Colombia 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Ecuador 3  pm: ESPN2, Star +

USA 3 pm ET: VIX+, ViX, Paramount+

Spain 9 pm: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+

Mexico 2 pm: HBO Max

Paraguay 4 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Peru 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Uruguay 5 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Venezuela 4 pm: ESPN2, Star +

10:50 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Scott Parker!

"This is a very big challenge, we know that. We were very competitive in the first match, if you look afterwards, it was decided based on two mistakes. We will give everything to reach our highest level. This is an important game. Benfica is a good team, competitive and with many individual qualities. In the last few days, total focus was put on the game. The players have trained well and there is still hope of achieving a good result.

We arrived here with a great challenge ahead of us, a challenge that we are loving as a team and as a soccer club. We will give everything we have in this second match, we will take this opportunity and perform at the levels we can perform at."

10:45 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Brugge

Mignolet; Mata, Mechele, Sylla, Meijer; Sowah, Nielsen, Vanaken, Buchanan; Jutglà﻿, Lang.
10:40 AM2 hours ago

Brugge's situation

Scott Parker also has two casualties for tonight's match. Hendry, thigh injury, and Skov Olsen, hip problems.
10:35 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Roger Schmidt!

"I expect a team that will try their way to be in the quarterfinals. The situation is clear: we won the first match, and to qualify for the quarterfinals they need to score at least two goals. Because of this, they need to attack. If they are going to do it at first, we will soon see. We never know the opponent's plan and that's why we will try to be very focused on us. If we are still in the competition, it's because we always believe in ourselves. It will be the same and we will try to make these 90 minutes our 90 minutes.

We have the advantage, because we won in the first leg, and we want to move on and show that we deserve to qualify for the quarterfinals. I expect a difficult game, because they have a lot of individual quality. They are not in the best phase of the season, but they have a lot of quality. If they are on a good day, they can create a lot of difficulties for us. We will have to be prepared and very organized, with desire, as was the case in Bruges. This was the key to winning. We are prepared for an intense game, we want to play good soccer and qualify.

I think that all the teams that are in the knockout stage can win the Champions League, but not with the same odds. This is very clear. There are always teams with lower budgets and these have fewer possibilities than the teams with bigger budgets. Nothing is impossible in soccer at this level. But right now we are very focused on qualifying for the quarterfinals. For a club like Benfica, it's always a big goal, but it's not yet achieved. We will go step by step".

10:30 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Benfica

Vlachodimos; Bah, António Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Aursnes, Florentino; João Mário, Neres, Rafa Silva; Gonçalo Ramos.
10:25 AM2 hours ago

Benfica's situation

Roger Schmidt will be without Draxler, due to an ankle injury, and Ristic, with a thigh injury.
10:20 AM2 hours ago

Advantage incarnate

With the away goal end, Benfica took the advantage to the Luz Stadium and need only a draw to seal the spot. In turn, Club Brugge needs to win by three goals to advance.
Photo: Uefa
Photo: Uefa
10:15 AM2 hours ago

Blue-Black

Club Brugge finished second in group B with 11 points, one behind leaders Porto. The Blue-Black team won twice in the first rounds, but drew twice and lost twice, generating a score of 61%.
10:10 AM2 hours ago

Eagles

Owning 77% and having the same sequence as Paris Saint-Germain, with three wins and a draw, Benfica took the lead in the fourth tiebreaker criterion: away goals, where they scored nine goals against six of the French. The Eagles ended their participation at the top of group H, with 14 points.
10:05 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Benfica vs Club Brugge live this Tuesday (7), at the Luz Stadium at 3 pm ET, for the Champions League. The match is valid for the second leg of the round of 16 of the competition.
10:00 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Champions League Match: Toronto Benfica vs Club Brugge Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo