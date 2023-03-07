Benfica vs Club Brugge: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Benfica vs Club Brugge match live?
What time is Benfica vs Club Brugge match for Champions League?
Argentina 5 pm: ESPN, Star +
Bolivia 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Brazil 5 pm: Space, HBO Max
Chile 4 pm: ESPN, Star +
Colombia 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Ecuador 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +
USA 3 pm ET: VIX+, ViX, Paramount+
Spain 9 pm: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+
Mexico 2 pm: HBO Max
Paraguay 4 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Peru 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Uruguay 5 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Venezuela 4 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Speak up, Scott Parker!
We arrived here with a great challenge ahead of us, a challenge that we are loving as a team and as a soccer club. We will give everything we have in this second match, we will take this opportunity and perform at the levels we can perform at."
Probable lineup for Brugge
Brugge's situation
Speak up, Roger Schmidt!
We have the advantage, because we won in the first leg, and we want to move on and show that we deserve to qualify for the quarterfinals. I expect a difficult game, because they have a lot of individual quality. They are not in the best phase of the season, but they have a lot of quality. If they are on a good day, they can create a lot of difficulties for us. We will have to be prepared and very organized, with desire, as was the case in Bruges. This was the key to winning. We are prepared for an intense game, we want to play good soccer and qualify.
I think that all the teams that are in the knockout stage can win the Champions League, but not with the same odds. This is very clear. There are always teams with lower budgets and these have fewer possibilities than the teams with bigger budgets. Nothing is impossible in soccer at this level. But right now we are very focused on qualifying for the quarterfinals. For a club like Benfica, it's always a big goal, but it's not yet achieved. We will go step by step".
