Manchester United vs Betis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for the Manchester United vs Betis live stream.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Manchester United vs Betis live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Old Trafford. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Manchester United vs Betis live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.
Manchester United vs Betis can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the match Manchester United vs Betis, match corresponding to the round of 16 of the Europa League?
This is the kick-off time for the Tauro vs Leon match on March 9, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 4:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Japan: 3:00 p.m.
India: 14:00
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 14:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 16:00
Betis Statements
Manuel Pellegrini spoke ahead of the game: "I was lucky enough to live in Manchester, to see how United and City fans lived and breathed soccer. City's success created new demands for United. Traditionally they were bigger but it is changing; kids tend to support winning teams. English soccer has changed but it respects tradition. When I arrived in 1988 it was about getting the ball into the box quickly. Some of that essence remains. A team that is 1-0 up wants a second and a third." "The England way is the right way. There is less simulation and the referees let it flow. The spectacle matters and that's where the strength is. City, United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Chelsea, Tottenham, now Newcastle, they could all compete for the league. The distribution of the money is better, the amount generated. In Spain the difference is important. The best soccer is played in Spain. Look at the Champions League and Real Madrid or Barcelona being champions. In the Europa League , Villarreal and Sevilla." "Much bigger. United have won it, they have a history. Betis has that desire but competes from an unfavorable position. You can't compare Betis to United. Even having the opportunity to face them is pure hope." "That league cannot be taken away from them because it has been lived, with their fans, on the pitch. I hope not, that everything is clarified. But they can't take that away from you. Imagine that they take the trophy away from you, I don't think the runner-up now feels like a champion. Soccer is the moment. You win on the pitch." "I've won 12 trophies, but that experience is priceless." Before closing, he admits that when he loses he feels "bitter, angry. i don't leave the house. It's my character, I can't change it now. As long as I have the same knot in my stomach before the game as when I started, I'm totally alive. It's not the age. Every game I start is from scratch. But I haven't. I still have things I have to do. I have to win on Thursday." "If anyone thinks the title was tainted, they're wrong. It's not tainted. What happens on the court is indisputable. I will always feel like a Premier League champion, we won fair and square." "Even if there were penalties, the team that finished second could never feel like champions because they didn't win on the pitch. There may be administrative punishments, but no one will be able to take away the title or the emotions we experienced."
How are Betis coming along?
Betis got a point in the LaLiga match against Real Madrid, Pellegrini's team did not manage to score, but they did not concede goals either, so they got a very important point.
How does Manchester United arrive?
Manchester United arrives after a historic thrashing of Liverpool against them, where with a score of seven to zero, the team led by Ten Hag came out badly and in a bad way.
The match will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium.
The Manchester United vs Betis match will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium, located in Manchester, United Kingdom. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live coverage of Manchester United vs Betis in the last 16 of the Europa League. The match will take place at the Old Trafford Stadium, at 15:00.