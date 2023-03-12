Marítimo vs Benfica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match
Photo: Disclosure/Benfica

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
7:00 AM2 hours ago

Watch Marítimo vs Benfica Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Marítimo vs Benfica match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
6:55 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, José Gomes!

“I expect a stadium full of seafarers. Attending to; This is the situation we are in, and looking at the standings, I appeal to these people to come to the Stadium wearing Marítimo's shirt and scarf and support Marítimo&rdquo ;, said the technician from Marítimo.

“It has a squad (…) that could take ‘eleven’ and put ‘eleven’ and maintained the same quality, so there is no to walk to; return to these explanations to talk about the value and quality of Benfica”. Adding all these factors, the mister predicts a “very difficult” an “equally difficult” to the opponent.''

''A team that seeks to win games, that seeks to fight and condition the strengths of the opponent, knowing that it will face the strongest team in the championship so far. at the moment ”, it ended.

6:50 AM2 hours ago

Probable Maritime!

Marcelo Carne; C. Winck, Z. Júnior, Rene, Vitor; J. Afonso, V. de Oliveira; Riascos, Bruno Xadas, André Vidigal; Pablo Moreno.
6:45 AM2 hours ago

How does Maritime arrive?

 Marítimo arrives for the duel with just 16 points and in 16º First League placement .. The team won only one of the last six duels, with five defeats.
6:40 AM3 hours ago

Speak up, Roger Schmidt!

''Both teams need the three points. Marítimo is now available. in a difficult position, fighting for permanence.   do everything to add up the three points, and, for us, that's it. It is very important to continue to play good football and, above all, to win. – an important game, I expect a top performance. In recent weeks, especially at home, Marítimo has shown that he can play good football. They believe in themselves, they are a brave team also in terms of ball possession.   It is a difficult task, but we are in a good moment and ready to play a good game.''

"For both teams it’s important. an important game, I expect a top performance from both teams.   It's very important to keep playing good football and win"

''Of course it is! It's a pity, even because Julian Draxler has already   at the end of the season, and it is a quality player. Gonçalo returned to Benfica and, on loan, was very motivated to play for his club. He quickly managed to fit in with the team, he played well, but he had some problems with his knee and it got to the point where it was not possible to continue. The decision of the medical department and the player went through the surgical intervention. I'm not an expert, but I think you will be. out for four to six weeks.''

''I get asked that question every time FC Porto plays before us. For us, nothing changes. We have to win, and every game is different. It is an obstacle to overcome.   It is a new situation and does not have any impact.''

''To be honest, I haven’t read that, I can’t comment. Gon&çalo Ramos is very concentrated and playing very well. It wasn’t just last Tuesday, it's been on all season. At the press conference on Tuesday, I had the opportunity to say that I am very happy with him, I like his attitude, it's good. He is a team player, works hard as a striker and can also score goals. At this level, being very young, playing in the Champions League and scoring goals, it's a good idea. Of course, all eyes turn to him.   normal and we are very happy.''

'' secret. From the first day, right in the pre-season, I saw a very focused and highly motivated player. He has always shown a lot of quality, he has adapted very well to this type of game and, at the moment, he is one of the best. There is an extraordinary central midfielder with and without the ball, which is the best. That’s what you need in this all-important position in the heart of the action. He has been playing at a very high level throughout the season, and also in the international games.   himself. Has had good performances, an excellent attitude, very professional. Played with different players by his side, this shows that he is good at it. able to adapt.   As I said: when a team plays as a whole, when everyone has the same idea, it makes it easier for all players. They are confident and can play at their best. Florentino's case is a good example of that. If he is, or not, an option for the National Selection, that is the answer. It is a decision of the selector, but I like him very much and I always enjoyed seeing him in this position.''

''Rafa was the "Man of the Game" and handed the prize to Gonçalo Ramos, understanding that perhaps Gonçalo deserved more. This demonstrates Rafa's personality. Perhaps both deserved the prize. As for; National Team, was a step pondered for a long time by Rafa. In my opinion, that was a very clear statement of intent and, in my opinion, it will not go away. change position.''

6:35 AM3 hours ago

Benfica likely!

Odisseas Vlachodimos; Alexander Bah, António Silva, Nicolas Otamendi, Alex Grimaldo; Fredrik Aursnes, Enzo Fernández, Rafa Silva, João Mario, Julian Draxler; Gonçalo Ramos.
6:30 AM3 hours ago

How does Benfica arrive?

Benfica arrives at the head of the Primeira Liga with 62 points, arriving with morale after having eliminated Club Brugge in the Champions League. In addition, the team won the last five duels.
6:25 AM3 hours ago

BENFICA!

 
Photo: Disclosure/Benfica
Photo: Disclosure/Benfica
6:20 AM3 hours ago

The game will be played atBarreiros Stadium

The Marítimo vs Benfica game will be played at Barreiros Stadium with a capacity of 10.932 people.
6:15 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Primeira Liga:Marítimo vs Benfica live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo