Manchester City vs RB Leipzig LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League

Stay with us to follow Manchester City vs RB Leipzig live from the UEFA Champions League 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Manchester City vs RB Leipzig live for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League Round of 16, as well as the most recent information coming from the Etihad Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Manchester City vs RB Leipzig online and live in the UEFA Champions League 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Manchester City vs RB Leipzig match in various countries:
Argentina: 5:00 p.m. on Fox Sports, Star+
Bolivia: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 17 hours on HBO Max
Chile: 17 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 15 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 15 hours on ESPN2, Star+
US (ET): 16 hours on TUDN, VIX+
Spain: 21 hours in Movistar+
Mexico: 14 hours on HBO Max
Paraguay: 5:00 p.m. on Star+, ESPN
Peru: 15 hours on Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 17 hours on ESPN, Star+
Venezuela: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Christopher Nkunku, a must see player!
The Leipzig forward is one of the great figures of the team and one of the future promises of the French team. During last season he was one of the top references of the team's offense, he participated in 50 games where he got 32 goals and 20 assists, in all team competitions. The young striker hopes that his constant participation in the Bundesliga will open the doors to more calls with the French national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup, so he will take advantage of this new season to attract the attention of the European team and be able to continue to demonstrate their high level.
How does Leipzig arrive?
Leipzig begins a new stage in the Bundesliga and with the aim of fighting against Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. On this occasion, Leipzig has presented various additions, in which Xaver Schlager, Janis Blaswich, Dennis Borkowski, Tom Krauss and Caden Clark stand out. The team suffered from some youth casualties with great projection but that do not affect the base structure of the team. Leipzig's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Bundesliga and in the rest of the German team's competitions. Leipzig finished the 2021-2022 season in fourth place, 19 points behind champion Bayern, however, the joys came with the DFB-Pokal title, leaving Freiburg, Union Berlin, Hannover 96 and more on the road. It is for this reason that the front and the main rear have been reinforced with the aim of not leaving points against their direct rivals in the Bundesliga and avoiding being left out of the Champions League in the Group Stage.
Kevin De Bruyne, a must see player!
The Manchester City midfielder is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight for promotion, he may have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team secure a place in the Premier League for next year. During last season he played 43 games, where he got 12 goals and 2 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. He started the season in a good way, at the moment he has 5 goals and 18 assists in 34 games played.
How does the City get here?
Manchester City comes to this duel with the aim of the team continuing to fight at the top of the Premier League, the team is in the second season 2 points behind Arsenal with 7 units, after 2 wins and 1 draw . City started the season with a pair of wins against West Ham and Bournemouth, most recently having to come from behind to overcome Newcastle. Those led by Guardiola arrive this season with new additions, with Erling Haaland, Julián Álvarez, Kalvin Phillips and Sergio Gómez being the most prominent. Undoubtedly, City is one of the candidates to repeat the Premier League championship, but the most important mission is to win the UEFA Champions League championship, in which the team will face Sevilla, Borussia in the Group Phase Dortmund and Copenhagen.
Where's the game?
The Etihad Stadium located in the city of Manchester, England will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this season of the Champions League. This stadium has a capacity for 62,800 fans and was inaugurated in 2019.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Manchester City vs RB Leipzig match, corresponding to the second leg of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match. The match will take place at the Etihad Stadium, at 4:00 p.m.