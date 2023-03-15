Brighton vs Crystal Palace LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for live coverage of Brighton vs Crystal Palace
In a few moments we will share with you the Brighton vs Crystal Palace live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Falmer Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace live online
The match will be televised on ESPN.
Brighton vs Crystal Palace can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Brighton vs Crystal Palace can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Crystal Palace player
Wilfried Zaha, striker. Out of Manchester United's academy, Zaha is playing his 13th season in the Premier League, with 30 years old he is a fundamental piece of Crystal Palace, in this season he has played 21 games adding 6 goals to his account, close to 70 goals the Ivorian striker is a constant danger in the area of the rivals.
Watch out for this Brighton player
Alexis Mac Allister, 23 year old Argentine midfielder, the now world champion with Argentina, has five seasons with the team and it seems that the 22/23 will be one of his best seasons, with 21 games played in the Premier League, the player has scored 7 goals and has been one of the most important players of the team and the national team, after his great level the offers will not be long in coming, but while that happens he must perform as he has been doing.
Today’s opener, scored by @AleMacAllister! 🎯 @BrightonTools 📺 pic.twitter.com/hZTWWmSMY6— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) March 11, 2023
Latest Crystal Palace lineup
Guaita, Clyne, ANDERSEN, Guehi, Mitchell, Lokonga, Milivojevic, Schlupp, Olise, Zaha, Ayew.
Latest Brighton lineup
Sanchez, Veltamn, Dunk, Webster, March, Grob, Mac Allsiter, Caicedo, Trossard, Mwepu, Welbeck.
Face to face
Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton
Brighton 1-1 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton
Brighton 1-2 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton
Arbitration quartet
To be confirmed.
Crystal Palace to improve its season
Crystal Palace has become a constant in the Premier League for several consecutive seasons, the team's strategy has been to get young talent and enhance it until other teams come to bid for that talent, the team is certainly mid-table, although it is not involved in the fight for not being relegated, it has not managed to fight in the top places, the current situation of the team is not the best, Crystal Palace in the 12th place of the table could be fighting the relegation, this because from the 12th to the 20th place there are only five points of distance, a good run of the bottom team could put them in the red zone, that is why they should show a better style of play and only adding victories, could stop worrying about falling into the relegation.
Brighton wants to bounce back
Brighton has been in charge of becoming a more competitive team in the Premier League since last season, their project is well on track to continue competing in the top 10, the team at the beginning of the season was positioned among the best, everything was going well until Chelsea paid to acquire the services of then Brighton's coach, clearly the uncertainty came when losing a key player in the great moment of the team, The positive results did not stop coming with the new coach and currently they are in seventh position with 39 points, one place behind Liverpool and with the same points as Fulham, if the team wants to improve places, it is important to get three points in each game, nobody still has their place assured, but relegation is no longer an issue in this team, now they must fight game by game to get three points, their last game ended in a two-goal draw against Leeds.
Great mid-table duel
The Premier League is preparing for the intense closing of the season and the pending duels are still being played, this time Brighton and Crystal Palace, will face each other in a duel corresponding to the 8th round of the Premier League, both teams have stayed away from the relegation zone and will be looking for the victory to maintain their good position.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live streaming of the Brighton vs Crystal Palace match, corresponding to the Premier League 2023. The match will take place at the Falmer Stadium at 3:30 pm ET.