Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon LIVE Score Updates (0-0)

The players are on the field ready to take the field;
Four teams have already qualified for the quarterfinals
Sevilla, Feyenoord, Juventus and Manchester United are the first four teams to qualify for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League;
Gabriel Jesus returns to the starting lineup
The Brazilian attacker has not been a starter during this 2023 after being injured in the Qatar 2022 World Cup and reappeared at the weekend where he had some minutes against Fulham.
Sporting Lisbon is good at playing English teams
The Portuguese side has won the last six ties it has faced English teams in the UEFA Europa League;
Arsenal look to continue their run in the UEFA Europa League round of 16
The Gunners have made it through their last four UEFA Europa League round of 16 matches in a row.
Look out for this statistic
Arsenal have not conceded a goal at home in the UEFA Europa League this season.
XI Sporting Lisbon
Adán; St. Juste, Inácio, Diomande; Esgaio, Ugarte, Pedro Gonçalves, Matheus Reis; Edwards, Paulinho, Trincao.
XI Arsenal
Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Xhaka, Fábio Vieira; Nelson, Gabriel Jesús, Martinelli
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between Arsenal and Sporting de Lisboa will begin, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
Where and how to watch Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon in UEFA Europa League?
The match between Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon will be played at 16:00 ET
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon in UEFA Europa League?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM
Watch out for this player at Sporting Lisbon
Pedro Goncalves, a 24-year-old midfielder, is the fifth top scorer in the Portuguese League with 12 goals and six assists. In addition, he has two goals in the Cup and two in the UEFA Europa League. The last time he scored was precisely in this competition in which he scored two goals in the last round against Midtjylland to settle the tie;
Watch out for this player at Arsenal
Gabriel Martinelli, a 21-year-old striker who is the fifth top scorer in the Premier League with 12 goals and two assists. However, the Brazil international has yet to score in the Europa League, despite having played six games. He comes from scoring against Fulham and has scored five goals in the last six games he has played;
How is Sporting Lisbon coming along?
They have just won 3-0 at home against Boavista and have four consecutive victories in the local competition. Right now in the Portuguese league they occupy the fourth position with 50 points, five points behind the third place and seven points behind the second, which gives access at least to the qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League. A team that qualified for the Europa League after finishing third in the group stage with seven points and in the Playoffs for the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League, they beat Midtjylland, a Danish team, 1-5 on aggregate;
How is Arsenal coming along?
Arsenal beat Fulham 3-0 in their last match to make it five wins in a row in the Premier League and now lead the table with 66 points, five ahead of Manchester City. In the UEFA Europa League they have only lost in one match, against PSV in the group stage, and they are first in Group A with 15 points, thus qualifying directly for the round of 16 of the European competition;
Background
A total of five times Arsenal and Sporting de Portugal have met with a balance of two wins for the English and three draws. In 2018 they met in the group stage where in Portugal Arsenal won, but back in England they drew 0-0. Arsenal has faced Portuguese teams 20 times with a balance of nine wins, eight draws and four defeats. While Sporting de Portugal has faced English teams 34 times with a balance of 10 wins, 11 draws and 13 defeats
Venue: The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium, located in the city of London. It was inaugurated in July 2006 and has a capacity of 60,704 spectators.
Preview of the match
Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon will face each other in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16. The match played in Portugal ended in a 2-2 draw, with goals for Arteta's team scored by Saliba and Morita in his own goal, while for the Portuguese team scored by Inacio and Paulinho;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon in the UEFA Europa League.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.