Fenerbahce vs Sevilla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

Tune in here Fenerbahçe Spor vs Sevilla in Europa League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Fenerbahçe Spor vs Sevilla match in the Europa League.
What time is Fenerbahçe Spor vs Sevilla match for Europa League?
This is the start time of the game Fenerbahçe Spor vs Sevilla of March 16th, in several countries:
Mexico: 11:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 1:45 p.m.
Chile: 1:45 p.m.
Colombia: 11:45 p.m.
Peru: 11:45 p.m.
USA: 1:45pm ET
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 1:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 12:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 19:45 hours
Where and how to watch Fenerbahçe Spor vs Sevilla live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Fenerbahçe Spor vs Sevilla in streaming, it will be tuned by Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
This will be the fourth meeting between both clubs, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead in the competition, with 2 wins for Sevilla, 0 draws and 1 win for Fenerbahçe.
Between the matches they faced, the Andalusians accumulated seven goals for and five against.
Sevilla FC 2-0 Fenerbahçe, 9 Mar, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Sevilla FC 3-2 Fenerbahçe, 4 Mar, 2008, UEFA Champions League
Fenerbahçe 3-2 Sevilla FC, 20 Feb, 2008, UEFA Champions League
Between the matches they faced, the Andalusians accumulated seven goals for and five against.
400 goals
Joan Jordán's goal was Sevilla FC's 400th goal in European competition. In 236 games, 110 goals in the Champions League, two in the Cup Winners' Cup, 273 in the Europa League, four in the Fairs Cup and 11 in the European Super Cup.
How is Fenerbahçe coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 5-1 against Kasimpasa, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 defeat, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Sevilla FC 2-0 Fenerbahçe, 9 Mar, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Kayserispor 1-2 Fenerbahçe, 4 Mar, 2023, Turkish Super Lig
Fenerbahçe 4-0 Konyaspor, 25 Feb, 2023, Turkish Super Lig
Adana Demirspor 1-1 Fenerbahçe, 2 Feb, 2023, Turkish Super Lig
Fenerbahçe 5-1 Kasimpasa, 29 Jan, 2023, Turkish Super Lig
How is Sevilla coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Fenerbahçe, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Sevilla FC 2-1 Almeria, Mar 12, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Sevilla FC 2-0 Fenerbahçe, 9 Mar, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Atlético Madrid 6-1 Sevilla FC, 4 Mar, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Sevilla FC 2-3 Osasuna, 26 Feb, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
PSV Eindhoven 2-0 Sevilla FC, 23 Feb, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Keep an eye on this Fenerbahçe player
The Belgian striker, 29-year-old Michy Batshuayi has performed well, the striker has played 12 games as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 10 goals and 0 assists in the Turkish Super League, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment that is currently happening, so it will seek to seize the moment and highlight against high caliber teammates.
Watch out for this Sevilla player
The Spanish striker, Joan Jordán of 28 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 16 games as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 0 goals in the tournament and 1 assist in La Liga, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most draws attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls, in this edition of the Europa League he already has a goal.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Fenerbahçe Spor vs Sevilla match, corresponding to the Europa League. The match will take place at the Ulker Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, at 13:45.