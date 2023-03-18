Millwall vs Huddersfield LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Speak up, Gary Rowett!
“Everyone is happy. trying your best to get in there. I talked about this before, there are many teams that will fight and get results. Someone will win three or four in a row and try to get in there. Someone may not win many games and start to give up and maybe get a little nervous.
“ I've been here before with Derby County, I've been here before. I've been here before with Burton Albion a few times. I think you've been here before. only you need to stay focused on what you need to do.
" You don't know what's going to happen, but you have to keep showing a level of consistency. É boring, but it has to be every game, it has to be every training session.''
“How did you learn? Will you recover now? If you don't do the recovery right and it's sore on Thursday, it's not working. You’ll be able to play on Saturday. All those little things matter, and I think this is one of the best things to do. This is the important part. It's not about what the end goal looks like, it's about making sure you get it right. all the steps and do what you can. We have to do this because if we don’t do it, we’ll fall short.”
The Rams have play-off ambitions of their own, but in League One following relegation last season. They are currently fifth in the table, 10 points behind. ;s of the automatic promotion places, but four more than Wycombe, the team outside the top six.''
Likely Millwall!
How does Millwall arrive?
Speak up, Neil Warnock!
“I think it’s good. a sense of what might have been honest – we could have lost in the first half and then won in the second half.
“We know we need the three points, but let’s take what we can and move on, yeah. only it's a matter of trust.
“We weren’t very lucky, but you did. You also have to make your own and we did that in the second half yesterday. night.
“I am disappointed that we did not score the second goal because we had the best chances in the second half.
“ Nothing to worry about in terms of injury after last night, hopefully during the international break we can sort out one or two of the guys who were absent.
“The guys will have some time off during the international break, come back and have a few days focused on ourselves physically, and then we’ll get ready for the next game.”>
“Millwall will be a challenge, it will be different to the game against Norwich but still challenging. They will play with a lot of strength and we have to be prepared mentally and physically to match that or it will be tough. It is extremely difficult.
“They are brilliant when it comes to long runs and set pieces, which we have been much more positive about lately, so we need to keep that up.
“The fans will be there! on Saturday, even with the train strikes and the obstacles – they will be there. The fans who faced West Brom were amazing and we need that again.”