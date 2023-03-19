Getafe vs Sevilla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Getafe vs Sevilla in LaLiga?
The match between Getafe and Sevilla can be followed on television through ESPN + and ESPN Deportes
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Getafe vs Sevilla match in LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 11:30 hrs.
Brazil: 12:30 hrs.
Chile: 11:30 hrs.
Colombia: 11:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 12:30 hrs.
Spain: 18:30 hrs.
Mexico: 11:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 12:30 hrs.
Peru: 11:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 13:30 hrs.
England: 17: 30 hrs.
USA: 12:30 hrs.
Australia: 02:30 hrs.
India: 20:45 hrs.
Statement by Jorge Sampaoli (Sevilla coach)
It is a complicated field in which the opponent handles very well. We have to have the clarity to use players who are not fatigued. Practically speaking, we were not able to prepare for the match, we did an initial training session with video, recovery is as important as training".
Statement by Quique Sánchez Flores (Getafe's coach)
"Both teams will go with a very definitive, very important match mentality, and what we want is to repeat habits beyond the match we played in Seville, which is true that as you said, it was relatively recently, but what we want is to repeat our good habits, to consolidate, to grow, to expand, which is happening in this second round, since it began we have maintained good habits, and we must continue adding, we must continue to give importance to every situation that occurs on the field because many will happen, for sure".
Watch out for this player at Sevilla
Erik Lamela, a 31-year-old Argentine winger, has six goals and two assists in the 2022/23 season. He has been decisive after scoring the winning goal against Almeria and scoring in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League. However, he has not started since February 26th against Osasuna.
Watch out for this player at Getafe
Unal is the second-highest scorer in LaLiga Santander with 12 goals and three assists, second only to Barcelona's Polish striker Lewandowski. In addition, the 25-year-old striker has scored one goal and provided two assists in the Copa del Rey. The international player with the national team of Turkey has scored in three consecutive matches and has scored in five of the last six games and has scored five goals in the last three matches.
How is Sevilla coming along?
Sevilla arrive after losing in Turkey against Fenerbahce by the minimum. Despite the defeat they have qualified for the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League. While in LaLiga they come from winning in their stadium against Almería to get out of relegation and in the standings are thirteenth with 28 points, only two points above relegation.
How is Getafe coming along?
Getafe comes from a 2-2 draw against Cá diz in their last match and has only lost in one of the last six matches. Right now they are in the relegation places in the eighteenth position of LaLiga Santander with 26 points, although tied with Valencia, which marks the relegation zone.
Background
A total of 40 times these two teams have faced each other with a favorable balance for Sevilla, which has won 20 times, 13 times Getafe has won and the remaining fortunate ones ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in January 2023, when Sevilla won 2-1. Sevilla have won in the last seven meetings against the Madrid side.
Venue: The match will be played at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, a stadium that was inaugurated in August 1998 with a capacity of 17,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Getafe and Sevilla will meet in the match corresponding to the 26th LaLiga Santander matchday.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Getafe vs Sevilla in LaLiga
