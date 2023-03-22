Ireland vs Latvia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for the Ireland vs Latvia live stream.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Ireland vs Latvia live, as well as the latest information from the Aviva Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Ireland vs Latvia live online
The match will be televised on Fox Sports 2.
Ireland vs Latvia can be tuned in from the live streams on the Fox Sports App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Ireland vs. Latvia match corresponding to the friendly match for the FIFA World Cup?
This is the kick-off time for the Ireland vs Latvia match on March 19, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:45 hours
Bolivia: 3:45 p.m.
Brazil: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.
Spain: 6:45 p.m.
United States: 3:45 p.m. PT and 5:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 3:45 p.m.
Peru: 3:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 2:45 p.m.
Japan: 2:45 p.m.
India: 1:45 p.m.
Nigeria: 1:45 p.m.
South Africa: 1:45 p.m.
Australia: 1:45 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 1:45 p.m.
Ireland Statements
Stehpen Kenny spoke ahead of the match: "His career is in its infancy. He's had a very good start to his Premier League career and is scoring some goals in the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup. We have known Evan for a number of years, having come through the Irish system at Bohemians and through the underage international teams. "At 18, he's showing he's ready to come into the team, and he'll be starting for the first time tomorrow." "Our ambition is to win the match. In all international matches you can't take anything for granted. Latvia's ranking is low, but they have had very good results. They drew 3-3 with Turkey, 0-0 with Norway, won 3-1 against Lithuania, 1-0 against the Netherlands.... They have shown that they are capable of good performances, so you have to earn the right in every international match."
How is Latvia coming along?
Latvia lost to Iceland on penalties in the Baltic Cup last year, so they will be looking for a big game and a win at the start of the FIFA World Cup.
How is Ireland coming?
Ireland comes to this match after beating Armenia three goals to two in the Nations League, so they will be looking for a great game this afternoon.
The match will be played at the Aviva Stadium.
The Ireland vs Latvia match will be played at the Aviva Stadium, located in Dublin, Republic of Ireland. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live streaming of Ireland vs Latvia, a FIFA World Cup friendly match. The match will take place at the Arsenal Stadium at 15:45 hrs.