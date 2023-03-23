Iran vs Russia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Iran vs Russia match for Friendly match?
This is the start time of the game Iran vs Russia of March 23th, in several countries:
Mexico: 11:00 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 13:00 hours
Chile: 13:00 hours
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 11:00 a.m.
USA: 13:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 12:00 noon
Paraguay: 12:00 noon ET
Spain: 19:00 hours
Where and how Iran vs Russia and live
The match will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch Iran vs Russia in streaming, it will not be broadcast on any platform.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the match number 3 between both teams, so they will want to start with everything this commitment and come out on top, having 1 win for Iran, 1 draw and 0 wins for Russia.
Russia 1-1 Iran, 10 Oct, 2017, International Friendlies
Iran 1-0 Russia, 9 Feb, 2011, International Friendlies
How is Iran coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Wales, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Iran 0-1 United States, 29 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
Wales 0-2 Iran, 25 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
England 6-2 Iran, 21 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
Iran 1-0 Nicaragua, 10 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
Senegal 1-1 Iran, 27 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
How is Russia coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 6-0 against Cyprus, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Uzbekistan 0-0 Russia, 20 Nov, 2022, International friendlies
Tajikistan 0-0 Russia, 17 Nov, 2022, International friendlies
Kyrgyzstan 1-2 Russia, 24 Sep, 2022, International friendlies
Croatia 1-0 Russia, 14 Nov, 2021, UEFA Qualifiers
Russia 6-0 Cyprus, 11 Nov, 2021, UEFA Qualifiers
Current situation in Russia
The whole country has been isolated politically, economically and also in sporting terms since it decided to invade Ukraine more than a year ago, the Russian national soccer team and its clubs have been excluded from the possibility of competing in the World Cup and other competitions organized by FIFA and UEFA. And they also have serious problems finding foreign opponents.