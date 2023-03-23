Congo vs South Sudan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in África Nations Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for a live coverage of Congo vs South Sudan.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Congo vs South Sudan live, as well as the latest information coming out of the Africa Cup of Nations. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Last Congo lineup
Congo's final lineup was as follows: Ndzila, Mbemba, Mombouli, Lessomo, Malonga, Ndzaou, Mbangou, Ilendo, Tomandzoto, Elena and Bassinga.
Last South Sudan lineup
South Sudan's last lineup was as follows: Ramadan, Mawa, Toha, Maker, Wani, Bentiu, Malish, Achol, Yuel, Okello and Data.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Congo vs South Sudan of 23rd March 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM,
Bolivia: 1:00 PM.
Brasil: 1:00 PM.
Chile: 12:00 PM.
Colombia: 11:00 AM.
Ecuador: 11:00 AM.
USA (ET): 12:00 PM.
Spain: 5:00 PM,
Mexico: 10:00 AM.
Paraguay: 1:00 PM.
Peru: 1:00 PM.
Uruguay: 1:00 PM.
Venezuela: 12:00 PM.
Where to watch
The match between Congo vs South Sudan will not be played on any TV channel. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Congo standings
Congo is in the penultimate position in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations with three points against Gambia. To advance to the next round, Congo must finish in the top two positions, which are occupied by Mali and Gambia, who are tied on points with them.
South Sudan standings
South Sudan are at the bottom of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations standings with zero points and have yet to open their account with a point. In order to advance to the next round, South Sudan has to be in the top two positions, which are occupied by Mali and Gambia, with a difference of six and three points respectively.
Congo's last match
Congo's last match was on Matchday 2 of the Africa Cup of Nations against Niger where they drew 0-0 in a match with no goals and very few chances. The arrivals of the local team were not enough to open the scoring in a match that ended with the same score as it began, a goalless draw.
Last match of South Sudan
South Sudan's last match was on Matchday 2 of the Africa Cup of Nations against Mali where they lost by two goals, 1-3. Mali dominated the majority of the match and it was South Sudan's second defeat in this Africa Cup of Nations.
Welcome to the online broadcast of Congo vs South Sudan this Thursday, March 23 at 17.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to Matchday 3 of the African Cup of Nations. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.