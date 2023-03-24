Argentina vs Panama Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Argentina vs Panama match.
What time is Argentina vs Panama match for friendly match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Argentina vs Panama of 23th March in several countries:
|
Where to watch Argentina vs Panama
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
March 23, 2023
|
20:00 ET
|
FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus
|
Argentina
|
March 23, 2023
|
21:00
|
Direct Tv Sports
|
Bolivia
|
March 23, 2023
|
19:00
|
Brasil
|
March 23, 2023
|
21:00
|
Chile
|
March 23, 2023
|
21:00
|
Colombia
|
March 23, 2023
|
19:00
|
Ecuador
|
March 23, 2023
|
19:00
|
España
|
March 24, 2023
|
1:00
|
Mexico
|
March 23, 2023
|
18:00
|
Sky Sports
|
Peru
|
March 23, 2023
|
19:00
Watch out for this Panama player:
The player to watch for this match will be the midfielder, Reyniel Perdomo, the current center midfielder has been an important piece in his selection and has demonstrated it by becoming the ally of the goal for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Watch out for this player from Argentina:
The player to watch for this match will be the winger on the right or sometimes offensive midfielder, Lionel Messi, the current attacker through the center has been an important piece in his selection and has demonstrated it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Panama's final lineup:
J. Guerra; E. Wynter, J. Serrano, C. Harvey, O. Mosquera; T. Rodriguez, R. Perdono, R. Phillips; C. Yanis, J. Murillo, G. Hernandez.
Argentina's last lineup:
D. Martínez; N. Molina, C. Romero, N. Otamendi, N. Tagliafico; R. De Paul, E. Fernández, A. Mac Allister; L. Messi, J. Álvarez, A. Di Maria.
Background:
Argentina has faced Panama only twice, in both duels the Albiceleste team came out victorious and beat the Panamanians by more than three goals. Their last duel dates back to the Copa America Centenario held in the United States in 2016 where Argentina beat Panama 3-1 with goals from Matías Federico and a brace from Gonzalo Bergessio. For Panama, Nelson Barahona scored the equalizer.
About the Stadium:
The Monumental Stadium or Estadio Monumental de Núñez is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in Argentina, it is located in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina and is the home of the River Plate Football Club, a team that plays its home duels there in the Argentine first division or Primera División. It has a capacity for more than 72,000 spectators and was inaugurated on May 26, 1938.
It should be noted that there are records of more than 80,000 people having attended matches of great relevance, such as in the last Copa America 1959 match between Argentina and Brazil, and the final of the Copa Libertadores 1996 between River and America de Cali.
For transcending in soccer
On the other hand, the Panamanian team will begin to navigate a project full of new illusions to materialize and materialize in view of the 2026 World Cup, since the hosts have qualified and with the increase of the quota, Panama will have to face the next hexagonal as well as the following international competitions with greater seriousness and relevance if they want to stand again on a stage of such magnitude as the greatest soccer festival. Now, by facing Argentina, a serious and high-level opponent, the Panamanians will be able to measure themselves and point out mistakes in order to continue improving.
The world champions are back
The current world champion, the Argentine nationalsoccer team, returns home with its people in a Monumental Stadium that will surely be full of the albicelestes colors and packed with fans who will want to impose themselves from the stands with chants that will shake the rival and raise the spirits of their national team, also, being in Argentine territory, Messi and company will have to prove that the Argentinean power is still in force, so getting the victory will not be an option, but an obligation, also, it is well known that Argentina has a great advantage over the CONCACAF teams, so the statistics show that the evening will be a party in Argentina.
The FIFA Date is back
After a long wait, the FIFA Date is back for more emotions of the duels between the national teams, finally the national teams will have again their top stars to play two matches against other nations and to begin to forge the World Cup project for the next qualifying rounds of the greatest soccer festival and the following national competitions. Likewise, it will be important to start adding the young promises of each nation, since they will be in charge of taking the baton for the following competitions and international commitments, without forgetting the current referents who will be in charge of guiding the new generations in this new change. For this duel, Argentina and Panama will face each other, two teams from different confederations that will be measured to continue improving, adapting their new project and finding some mistakes that need to be improved.
Kick-off time
The Argentina vs Panama match will be played at Estadio Monumental, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Match 2023: Argentina vs Panama!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.