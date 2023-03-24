Burkina Faso vs Togo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Cup of Nations qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Burkina Faso vs Togo Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Burkina Faso vs Togo live, as well as the latest information from Marrakech Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Burkina Faso vs Togo live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Burkina Faso vs Togo match live on TV and online?
The Burkina Faso vs Togo match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Burkina Faso vs Togo?
This is the kick-off time for the Burkina Faso vs Togo match on March 24, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hrs. -
Bolivia:15:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 16:00 hrs. -
Chile: 15:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 14:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. -
Spain: 21:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. -
Peru: 14:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs. -
Key player in Togo
One of the players to take into account in Togo is Kodjo Laba, the 31 year old center forward, is currently playing for Al Ain Club of United Arab Emirates and so far in the qualifiers for the African Cup of Nations has not been able to assist, but has already scored a goal, this one against Swaziland.
Key player in Burkina Faso
One of the most outstanding players in Burkina Faso is Dango Ouattara, the 21-year-old center forward is currently playing for AFC Bournemouth Club in England and so far in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored three goals, against Cape Verde and Swaziland on two occasions.
History Burkina Faso vs Togo
In total, the two teams have met 21 times, the record is dominated by Togo with nine wins, there have been six draws and Burkina Faso has won six matches.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Togo with 19 goals to Burkina Faso's 16.
Actuality - Togo
Togo has had a bad performance in the qualification for the African Cup of Nations, because after playing two matches, it occupies the fourth place in the standings of its group with one point, this product of; zero wins, one draw and one loss, it has also scored two goals, but has conceded four, for a goal difference of -2.
Cape Verde 2 - 0 Togo
- Last five matches
Togo 1 - 0 Niger
Niger 3 - 1 Togo
Côte d'Mafil 2 - 1 Togo
Equatorial Guinea 2 - 2 Togo
Actuality - Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso has been performing very well in the qualifiers for the African Cup of Nations. After playing two matches, they are at the top of the group standings with six points, after winning two matches, drawing none and losing none, scoring five goals and conceding one, for a goal difference of +4.
Ivory Coast 0 - 0 Burkina Faso
- Last five matches
Burkina Faso 0 - 0 Côte d'Ivoire
DR Congo 0 - 1 Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso 2 - 1 Comoros
Burkina Faso 2 - 1 Cote d'Ivoire
The match will be played at the Marrakech Stadium
The match between Burkina Faso and Togo will take place at the Marrakech Stadium in the city of Marrakech (Morocco), where the Kawkab Athlétique Club of Marrakech plays its home matches. The stadium was built in 2011 and has a capacity for approximately 45,300 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Burkina Faso vs Togo match, valid on matchday three of group B of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
