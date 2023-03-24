Burkina Faso vs Togo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Cup of Nations qualifiers Match
Image: Twitter FTF-Fédération Togolaise de Football

10:00 AM2 hours ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Burkina Faso vs Togo live, as well as the latest information from Marrakech Stadium.
9:55 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Burkina Faso vs Togo match live on TV and online?

9:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is Burkina Faso vs Togo?

This is the kick-off time for the Burkina Faso vs Togo match on March 24, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hrs. - 
Bolivia:15:00 hrs. - 
Brazil: 16:00 hrs. - 
Chile: 15:00 hrs. - 
Colombia: 14:00 hrs. - 
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. - 
Spain: 21:00 hrs. - 
Mexico: 13:00 hrs. - 
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. - 
Peru: 14:00 hrs. - 
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs. -
9:45 AM2 hours ago

Key player in Togo

One of the players to take into account in Togo is Kodjo Laba, the 31 year old center forward, is currently playing for Al Ain Club of United Arab Emirates and so far in the qualifiers for the African Cup of Nations has not been able to assist, but has already scored a goal, this one against Swaziland.
9:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player in Burkina Faso

One of the most outstanding players in Burkina Faso is Dango Ouattara, the 21-year-old center forward is currently playing for AFC Bournemouth Club in England and so far in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored three goals, against Cape Verde and Swaziland on two occasions.
9:35 AM2 hours ago

History Burkina Faso vs Togo

In total, the two teams have met 21 times, the record is dominated by Togo with nine wins, there have been six draws and Burkina Faso has won six matches.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Togo with 19 goals to Burkina Faso's 16.
9:30 AM2 hours ago

Actuality - Togo

Togo has had a bad performance in the qualification for the African Cup of Nations, because after playing two matches, it occupies the fourth place in the standings of its group with one point, this product of; zero wins, one draw and one loss, it has also scored two goals, but has conceded four, for a goal difference of -2. 
  • Last five matches

Cape Verde 2 - 0 Togo
Togo 1 - 0 Niger
Niger 3 - 1 Togo
Côte d'Mafil 2 - 1 Togo
Equatorial Guinea 2 - 2 Togo

9:25 AM2 hours ago

Actuality - Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso has been performing very well in the qualifiers for the African Cup of Nations. After playing two matches, they are at the top of the group standings with six points, after winning two matches, drawing none and losing none, scoring five goals and conceding one, for a goal difference of +4.
  • Last five matches

Ivory Coast 0 - 0 Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso 0 - 0 Côte d'Ivoire
DR Congo 0 - 1 Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso 2 - 1 Comoros
Burkina Faso 2 - 1 Cote d'Ivoire

9:20 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Marrakech Stadium

The match between Burkina Faso and Togo will take place at the Marrakech Stadium in the city of Marrakech (Morocco), where the Kawkab Athlétique Club of Marrakech plays its home matches. The stadium was built in 2011 and has a capacity for approximately 45,300 spectators.
Image: goalzz.com
Image: goalzz.com
9:15 AM2 hours ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Burkina Faso vs Togo match, valid on matchday three of group B of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.
