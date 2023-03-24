France vs Netherlands LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Euro 2024 Qualification Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here France vs Netherlands Live Score
How to watch France vs Netherlands Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 3:45 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In Fubo Sports Network
USA TV channel (Spanish): In VIX+.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for France vs Netherlands: match for the in Euro 2024Qualification Match?
Country
Date
Local Time
TV channel and live transmissions
Argentina
Friday, March 24, 2023.
15:45 hours
In Star.
Bolivia
Friday, March 24, 2023.
15:45 hours
In Star.
Brazil
Friday, March 24, 2023.
15:45 hours
In Star.
Chile
Friday, March 24, 2023.
15:45 hours
In Star.
Colombia
Friday, March 24, 2023.
13:45 hours
In Star.
Ecuador
Friday, March 24, 2023.
13:45 hours
In Star.
Spain
Friday, March 24, 2023.
18:45 hours
In UEFA TV
Canada
Friday, March 24, 2023.
15:45 hours
In DANZ.
USA
Friday, March 24, 2023.
15:45 hours
In VIX +
Mexico
Friday, March 24, 2023.
14:45 hours
In SKY HD
Paraguay
Friday, March 24, 2023.
15:45 hours
In Star.
Peru
Friday, March 24, 2023.
15:45 hours
In Star.
Uruguay
Friday, March 24, 2023.
15:45 hours
In Star.
Venezuela
Friday, March 24, 2023.
14:45 hours
In Star.
Historic clashes
The most recent was in 2016/2017 with France winning 4-0.
But in the group stages they have also met with 2 wins for the Dutch in 2008 and 2000 both in group stage. Only France has one win in 1996 in a quarter-final.
The change worked for him
France's new captain
Deschamps, France coach: "Kylian meets all the requirements to have this responsibility. On the pitch as well as in group life, as he is a unifying element."
The PSG striker has had a great season in Ligue 1, but in the Champions League to forget, with 24 games he has made 19 goals and 4 assists. Numbers that prove the great moment of Donatello.
Netherlands call-up list
Goalkeepers: Cillessen, Flekken and Verruggen.
Defenders: Ake, Berghuis, Bergwijn, Blind, Botman, Brobbey, Van Dijk, De Ligt and Dumfries.
Midfield: Gakpo, Geertruida, De Jong, Klassen, Malacia, Taylor, De Roon, Wijnaldum and Wieffer.
Forwards: Simons, Timber, Memphis.
How are the Clockwork Orange coming along?
But something to highlight is that coach Ronald was left with the desire to have his star midfielder Frenkie de Jong and one of the strikers in the best moment as Steven Bergwijn. Both were sidelined due to injury. Malen and Veerman took their places.
France's call-up list
Goalkeepers: Areola, Maignan and Samba
Defenders: Camavinga, Fofana, Hernandez, Konaté, Koundé, Pavard, Saliba and Upamecano.
Midfielders: Fofana, Rabiot, Tchouameni, Thuram, and Veretout.
Attackers: Coman, Mbappe, Diaby, Giroud, Griezmann, Thuram and Kolo Muani.