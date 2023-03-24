France vs Netherlands LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Euro 2024 Qualification Match
11:00 AM32 minutes ago

Follow here France vs Netherlands Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups France vs Netherlands live, as well as the latest information from the France Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams in this Eurocup qualifiers game. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
10:55 AM37 minutes ago

How to watch France vs Netherlands Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Friday, March 23, 2023.

USA Time: 3:45 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In Fubo Sports Network

USA TV channel (Spanish): In VIX+.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

10:50 AM42 minutes ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for France vs Netherlands: match for the in Euro 2024Qualification Match?

This is the start time of the game France vs Netherlands: of Saturday, March 23, 2023. In several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Friday, March 24, 2023.

15:45 hours

In Star.

Bolivia

Friday, March 24, 2023.

15:45 hours

 In Star.

Brazil

Friday, March 24, 2023.

15:45 hours

 In Star.

Chile

Friday, March 24, 2023.

15:45 hours

In Star.

Colombia

Friday, March 24, 2023.

13:45 hours

In Star.

Ecuador

Friday, March 24, 2023.

13:45 hours

 In Star.

Spain

Friday, March 24, 2023.

18:45 hours

 In UEFA TV

Canada

Friday, March 24, 2023.

15:45 hours

 In DANZ.

USA

Friday, March 24, 2023.

15:45 hours

In VIX +

Mexico

Friday, March 24, 2023.

14:45 hours

 In SKY HD

Paraguay

Friday, March 24, 2023.

15:45 hours

In Star.

Peru

Friday, March 24, 2023.

15:45 hours

In Star.

Uruguay

Friday, March 24, 2023.

15:45 hours

 In Star.

Venezuela

Friday, March 24, 2023.

14:45 hours

 In Star.
10:45 AMan hour ago

Historic clashes

In the history of Euro qualification, these two teams have met 4 times. Where France has 2 wins and Netherlands another 2.

The most recent was in 2016/2017 with France winning 4-0.

But in the group stages they have also met with 2 wins for the Dutch in 2008 and 2000 both in group stage. Only France has one win in 1996 in a quarter-final.

10:40 AMan hour ago

The change worked for him

Memphis Depay is the player to follow of the Netherlands national team, with 9 games he has scored 4 goals in Atletico Madrid, after he did not count for Xavi in Barcelona, the Dutchman's season has been improving having a great average of arrivals to goal, he will be the perfect partner for the young Xavi Simons who is flying in PSV.
10:35 AMan hour ago

France's new captain

As we know Didier Deschamps made known his decision to put the ten of France, Kylian Mbappé as his new captain, this will be the player to follow of the French team.

Deschamps, France coach: "Kylian meets all the requirements to have this responsibility. On the pitch as well as in group life, as he is a unifying element."

The PSG striker has had a great season in Ligue 1, but in the Champions League to forget, with 24 games he has made 19 goals and 4 assists. Numbers that prove the great moment of Donatello.

10:30 AMan hour ago

Netherlands call-up list

Ronald Koeman sent the following list for the games against France and Gibraltar. It includes some players from the local league and foreigners who are in the big leagues.

Goalkeepers: Cillessen, Flekken and Verruggen.

Defenders: Ake, Berghuis, Bergwijn, Blind, Botman, Brobbey, Van Dijk, De Ligt and Dumfries.

Midfield: Gakpo, Geertruida, De Jong, Klassen, Malacia, Taylor, De Roon, Wijnaldum and Wieffer.

Forwards: Simons, Timber, Memphis.

10:25 AMan hour ago

How are the Clockwork Orange coming along?

The Dutch will have their first game of the Euro qualifiers and being the first of the year after the elimination against Argentina in the quarterfinals. They will have two games in this FIFA date, but the most important one will be with France, because Gibraltar cannot be an opponent without so many complications, it is most likely that we will see in this first game Koeman's star eleven.

But something to highlight is that coach Ronald was left with the desire to have his star midfielder Frenkie de Jong and one of the strikers in the best moment as Steven Bergwijn. Both were sidelined due to injury. Malen and Veerman took their places.

10:20 AMan hour ago

France's call-up list

For the games against Ireland and the Netherlands, Deschamps brought to these games for the Euro qualifiers new and familiar people.

Goalkeepers: Areola, Maignan and Samba

Defenders: Camavinga, Fofana, Hernandez, Konaté, Koundé, Pavard, Saliba and Upamecano.

Midfielders: Fofana, Rabiot, Tchouameni, Thuram, and Veretout.

Attackers: Coman, Mbappe, Diaby, Giroud, Griezmann, Thuram and Kolo Muani.

10:15 AMan hour ago

How is France coming?

The French come to this first game with high hopes, after the loss in the World Cup against Argentina. A new process with new faces, others known, but with the same coach who remained, Didier Deschamps continued at the helm and giving big surprises in this call. In addition, Mbappé will be the new captain of France. Griezmann will be the second captain in case Kylian is not on the field.
10:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 in Euro 2024 Qualification Match France vs Netherlands LIVE Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
