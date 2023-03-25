Mazatlan vs Leon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Mazatlan vs Leon Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 11:05 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Mazatlan vs Leon: match for the in Liga MX Match?
Watch out for these players
On the Leon side, Brian Rubio the Mexican returns to his former home after leaving the Pacific for La Fiera. Brian has only scored 1 goal in Liga MX with his current team in 134 possible minutes with 8 possible games and none as a starter.
Absentees for the FIFA date for both teams
For Mazatlán we have the absences of Yoel Bárcenas with Panama and Eduard Bello with Venezuela.
Statements from León
"I think today's result was a very good one, recognizing how demanding the league and this type of rivalry is. The team's work has been convincing, always recognizing that there is room for improvement, but this makes us compete in a very good way".
Statements from Mazatlán
But the Argentine defender asks the fans not to get off the boat thinking about a win against León.
"I want to tell the fans to continue supporting the team, that this team wants to get out of this situation, but there are times when we are not getting the results due to bad luck".
"We have the faith, the illusion of being able to get as many points as possible and aspire to salvation."
"The day we played against Cruz Azul we had the conviction and the desire to get out of this situation and give the fans a positive result. Today we are going through the same situation, we want to grow day by day and we know that we can take a big step forward by beating León".
How is Mazatlan doing?
For the purple team it is difficult to think about a playoff future, mainly they would be looking to save themselves from the fine, which seems very difficult.
Besides, they have different problems in defense, goalkeeping and most importantly with their most important attackers such as Nicolás Benedetti, Nahuelpán and Marcó Fabian out of the team.
The team from the Pearl of the Pacific has only one win against Cruz Azul and a draw against Gallos.
Sadly, Romano's tenure may seem more like a story to forget, as he was unable to rescue these gunners.
How is Leon coming?
But in matchday 5, which was their last game they lost, they have had a great campaign with Nicolás Larcamón.
The only away game they have lost was against Pumas on matchday 3 by 4 goals to 1.
They are currently in position 5 with 21 points. They have qualified in the Concacaf tournament for the quarterfinals against Violette of Haiti.