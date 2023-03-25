Mazatlan vs Leon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX Match
Follow here Mazatlan vs Leon Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Mazatlan vs Leon live, as well as the latest information from the Kraken, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Mazatlan vs Leon Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Friday, March 24 2023.

USA Time: 11:05 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Mazatlan vs Leon: match for the in Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Mazatlan vs Leon: of Friday, March 24th, 2023in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Friday, March 24 2023.

22:05 hours

In Star.

Bolivia

Friday, March 24 2023.

21:05 hours

 In Star.

Brazil

Friday, March 24 2023.

22:05 hours

 In Star.

Chile

Friday, March 24 2023.

22:05 hours

In Star.

Colombia

Friday, March 24 2023.

20:05 hours

In Star.

Ecuador

Friday, March 24 2023.

20:05 hours

 In Star.

Spain

Friday, March 24 2023.

1:05 hours

 no transmission.

Canada

Friday, March 24 2023.

20:05 hours

 no transmission.

USA

Friday, March 24 2023.

20:05 hours

In TUDN USA.

Mexico

Friday, March 24 2023.

19:05 hours

 In Star, ESPN and Azteca 7.

Paraguay

Friday, March 24 2023.

22:05 hours

In Star.

Peru

Friday, March 24 2023.

22:05 hours

In Star.

Uruguay

Friday, March 24 2023.

22:05 hours

 In Star.

Venezuela

Friday, March 24 2023.

21:05 hours

 In Star.

 

Watch out for these players

On Mazatlan's side, in the absence of Benedetti, we find Ake Loba, the Ivorian has scored 2 goals in 11 games in 728 possible minutes.

On the Leon side, Brian Rubio the Mexican returns to his former home after leaving the Pacific for La Fiera. Brian has only scored 1 goal in Liga MX with his current team in 134 possible minutes with 8 possible games and none as a starter.

Photo: Mazatlan FC
Photo: Mazatlan FC
Absentees for the FIFA date for both teams

For León, the following players were absent due to their call-up: Ángel Mena with Ecuador and Victor Dávila with Chile.

For Mazatlán we have the absences of Yoel Bárcenas with Panama and Eduard Bello with Venezuela.

Statements from León

Coach Nicolás Larcamón acknowledged that his team has grown after a complicated start. Today he showed a great version of his boys.

"I think today's result was a very good one, recognizing how demanding the league and this type of rivalry is. The team's work has been convincing, always recognizing that there is room for improvement, but this makes us compete in a very good way".

Statements from Mazatlán

Facundo Almada has acknowledged the situation that the Cañoneros are going through.

But the Argentine defender asks the fans not to get off the boat thinking about a win against León.

"I want to tell the fans to continue supporting the team, that this team wants to get out of this situation, but there are times when we are not getting the results due to bad luck".

"We have the faith, the illusion of being able to get as many points as possible and aspire to salvation."

"The day we played against Cruz Azul we had the conviction and the desire to get out of this situation and give the fans a positive result. Today we are going through the same situation, we want to grow day by day and we know that we can take a big step forward by beating León".

 

How is Mazatlan doing?

The "cañoneros" are falling off their ship due to the negative results they have had recently.

For the purple team it is difficult to think about a playoff future, mainly they would be looking to save themselves from the fine, which seems very difficult.

Besides, they have different problems in defense, goalkeeping and most importantly with their most important attackers such as Nicolás Benedetti, Nahuelpán and Marcó Fabian out of the team.

The team from the Pearl of the Pacific has only one win against Cruz Azul and a draw against Gallos.

Sadly, Romano's tenure may seem more like a story to forget, as he was unable to rescue these gunners.

Photo: Mazatlan FC
Photo: Mazatlan FC

 

How is Leon coming?

The Fiera team is undefeated from matchday 6 until this game, remembering that they were unable to play for different reasons beyond the teams' control.

But in matchday 5, which was their last game they lost, they have had a great campaign with Nicolás Larcamón.

The only away game they have lost was against Pumas on matchday 3 by 4 goals to 1.

They are currently in position 5 with 21 points. They have qualified in the Concacaf tournament for the quarterfinals against Violette of Haiti.

Photo: Leon
Photo: Leon
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Liga MX Match Mazatlan vs Leon LIVE Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
