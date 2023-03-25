Israel vs Kosovo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Eurocup Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for live coverage of Israel vs. Kosovo
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Israel vs Kosovo live, as well as the latest information coming out of Israel. Stay tuned to VAVEL's live online live coverage of the match.
Last Kosovo lineup
Kosovo's last lineup was as follows: Pukaj, Kastrati, Hajrizi, Haliti, Rrudhani, Ferati, Lindon, Bislimi, Topalli, Sadiku and Krasniqi.
Israel's last lineup
Israel's last lineup was as follows: Peretz, Dasa, Shlomo, Goldberg, Leidner, Natcho, Gluh, Dor, Shviro, Altman and Jehezkel.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Israel vs Kosovo of 25th March 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM,
Argentina: 2:00 PM,
Bolivia: 2:00 PM.
Brasil: 2:00 PM.
Chile: 1:00 PM.
Colombia: 12:00 PM.
Ecuador: 12:00 PM.
USA (ET): 1:00 PM.
Spain: 6:00 PM,
Mexico: 11:00 AM.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM.
Peru: 2:00 PM.
Uruguay: 2:00 PM.
Venezuela: 1:00 PM.
Photo
Where to watch
The match between Israel vs Kosovo will be played on the UEFA channel. In addition, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Kosovo qualification
Kosovo is in Group I of the Euro qualification which is composed of: Andorra, Belarus, Israel, Romania and Switzerland. The favorite of this group is Switzerland but it is true that the first two qualifiers go through to the European Championship. The second place seems to be disputed between Israel and Romania.
Israel qualification
Israel is in Group I of the Euro qualification which is composed of: Andorra, Belarus, Kosovo, Romania and Switzerland. The favorite of this group is Switzerland but it is true that the first two qualifiers go through to the Euro. The second place seems to be disputed between Israel and Romania.
Kosovo's last match
Kosovo's last match was in a friendly match against Faroe Islands where they drew 1-1. In the first 45 minutes there was no goal despite the chances. The first goal was scored by Kosovo with a goal by Bislimi from a pass by Kastrati, who a minute before had just entered the field. With fifteen minutes to go, the Faroe Islands equalized with a goal by Radosavljevic. In the end, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.
Israel's last match
Israel's last match was against Cyprus where they lost 2-3 in a national team friendly match. Cyprus put two goals past the hosts with Charalampous' goal in the second minute of the match and Pittas' goal before the half-hour mark to go into the break with a 0-2 lead. Back from the locker room, Israel reacted and equalized within a minute with goals by Gloukh and Baribo in the 66th and 67th minute respectively. Ioannou scored the winning goal for Cyprus in the 82nd minute.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Israel vs Kosovo for this Saturday, March 25 at 18:00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to matchday 1 of the Eurocup Qualification. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.