Curazao vs Canada LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concacaf Nations League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Curazao vs Canada Live Score in Concacaf Nations League 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Curazao vs Canada match for the Concacaf Nations League 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Curazao vs Canada match for Concacaf Nations League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Curazao vs Canada of March 25th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Canada: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on ViX
Spain: 2:00 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Paraguay: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Last games Curazao vs Canada
These two nations have already faced each other on a couple of occasions, with the Maple Leafs winning twice, including the first leg of this tournament.
Canada 4-0 Curaçao | CONCACAF Nations League 2022
Canada 2-1 Curacao | Friendly Match 2017
Key Player Canada
He plays for Club Brugge of Belgium and since the qualifiers he has been characterized for being a man of imbalance in front of the attack, especially for his good dribbling on the wings and this Saturday Tajon Buchanan could be the headache for the rival defense.
Key player Curazao
He plays for Birmingham in England's EFL Championship and is one of the most talented players who could make the difference in this game, which is why Juninho Bacuna will be the player to watch on Saturday.
Last lineup Canada
18 M. Borjan, 2 A. Johnston, 5 S. Vitória, 4 K. Miller, 3 S. Adekugbe, 19 A. Davies, 21 J. Osorio, 14 M. Kaye, 11 T. Buchanan, 10 Junior Hoilett, 17 C. Larin.
Last lineup Curazao
1 E. Room, 16 M. María, 10 L. Bacuna, 2 Cuco Martina, 3 J. Gaari, 6 R. Bonevacia, 8 V. Anita, 19 G. Kastaneer, 18 E. Hooi, 7 J. Bacuna, 9 R. Janga.
Canada: hitting the ground running
After returning to the World Cup in Qatar 2022, where they were eliminated in the Group Stage, Canada will now have to focus on this tournament with the mission of winning the two remaining matches to finish first in the section, otherwise they could be putting themselves in severe predicaments for the Final Four.
Curaçao: bid farewell in the best possible way
Curaçao can no longer qualify for the next round as first in the group, but could still fight for a second place if they win this Saturday, remembering that they have been one of the countries that has grown the most in recent years and will be looking to make a splash.
How is Group C shaping up?
At the moment, this is how the positions in the sector stand with this game and next Tuesday's game still to come.
Honduras | 6 points | +1
Canada | 3 points | +3
Curacao | 0 points | -4
The Kick-off
The Curazao vs Canada match will be played at the Ergilio Hato Stadium, in Willemstad, Curazao. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Concacaf Nations League 2023: Curazao vs Canada!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.