Curazao vs Canada LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concacaf Nations League 2023

Curazao vs Canada: Concacaf Nations League 2023
Image: VAVEL

4:00 PM34 minutes ago

3:55 PM39 minutes ago

What time is Curazao vs Canada match for Concacaf Nations League 2023?

This is the start time of the game Curazao vs Canada of March 25th in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Canada: 7:00 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 9:00 PM on ViX

Spain: 2:00 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 7:00 PM to be confirmed

Paraguay: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

3:50 PM44 minutes ago

Last games Curazao vs Canada

These two nations have already faced each other on a couple of occasions, with the Maple Leafs winning twice, including the first leg of this tournament.

Canada 4-0 Curaçao | CONCACAF Nations League 2022

Canada 2-1 Curacao | Friendly Match 2017

3:45 PMan hour ago

Key Player Canada

He plays for Club Brugge of Belgium and since the qualifiers he has been characterized for being a man of imbalance in front of the attack, especially for his good dribbling on the wings and this Saturday Tajon Buchanan could be the headache for the rival defense.
Foto: Canadá
Image: Canadá
3:40 PMan hour ago

Key player Curazao

He plays for Birmingham in England's EFL Championship and is one of the most talented players who could make the difference in this game, which is why Juninho Bacuna will be the player to watch on Saturday.
3:35 PMan hour ago

Last lineup Canada

18 M. Borjan, 2 A. Johnston, 5 S. Vitória, 4 K. Miller, 3 S. Adekugbe, 19 A. Davies, 21 J. Osorio, 14 M. Kaye, 11 T. Buchanan, 10 Junior Hoilett, 17 C. Larin.
3:30 PMan hour ago

Last lineup Curazao

1 E. Room, 16 M. María, 10 L. Bacuna, 2 Cuco Martina, 3 J. Gaari, 6 R. Bonevacia, 8 V. Anita, 19 G. Kastaneer, 18 E. Hooi, 7 J. Bacuna, 9 R. Janga.
3:25 PMan hour ago

Canada: hitting the ground running

After returning to the World Cup in Qatar 2022, where they were eliminated in the Group Stage, Canada will now have to focus on this tournament with the mission of winning the two remaining matches to finish first in the section, otherwise they could be putting themselves in severe predicaments for the Final Four.
3:20 PMan hour ago

Curaçao: bid farewell in the best possible way

Curaçao can no longer qualify for the next round as first in the group, but could still fight for a second place if they win this Saturday, remembering that they have been one of the countries that has grown the most in recent years and will be looking to make a splash.
3:15 PMan hour ago

How is Group C shaping up?

At the moment, this is how the positions in the sector stand with this game and next Tuesday's game still to come.

Honduras | 6 points | +1

Canada | 3 points | +3

Curacao | 0 points | -4

3:10 PMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Curazao vs Canada match will be played at the Ergilio Hato Stadium, in Willemstad, Curazao. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
3:05 PMan hour ago

