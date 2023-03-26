New Zealand vs China LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Game 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here New Zealand vs China Live Score in Friendly Game 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New Zealand vs China match for the Friendly Game 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is New Zealand vs China match for Friendly Game 2023?
This is the start time of the game New Zealand vs China of March 25th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 AM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 11:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 12:00 AM to be confirmed
Chile: 12:00 AM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 11:00 PM to be confirmed
Spain: 4:00 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Paraguay: 12:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 20:00 PM to be confirmed
Latest games New Zealand vs China
On several occasions these two teams have faced each other with a very even balance where equality has prevailed.
China 1-1 New Zealand, Friendly Match 2014
China 1-1 New Zealand, Friendly Match 2012
China 1-1 New Zealand, Friendly Match 2011
Key Player China
Chen Guokang is one of the players who plays in the local league, but who can generate unbalance on the flanks and could be one of the players to watch for this Saturday's game in the Americas.
Key player New Zealand
One of the most quality elements of this team is striker Chris Wood, who plays for Nottingham in the Premier League and one of his greatest virtues is his height, which could cause havoc for these friendly games.
Last lineup China
1 Han Jiaqi, 6 T. Browning, 5 Zhu Chenjie, 3 Wu Shacong, 18 He Yupeng, 4 Jiang Shenglong, 8 Dai Tsun, 17 Xu Haofeng, 14 Chen Guokang, 11 Tan Longs, 20 H. Fang.
Last lineup New Zealand
1 O. Sail, 4 N. Pijnaker, 2 W. Reid, 6 B. Tuiloma, 8 J. Bell, 19 M. Garbett, 15 C. Lewis, 13 L. Cacace, 20 N. Kirwan, 9 C. Wood, 11 A. Greive.
China: taking quality steps
China is one of the countries that always competes in any sport, but in soccer they have had a hard time being one of the protagonists and they hope that with more quotas for a World Cup they can give one of the surprises to get into the 48 best in the world.
New Zealand: getting a good start
It is worth remembering that by opening more spaces for the next World Cup, New Zealand would no longer have to seek the playoffs and could qualify directly, which is why they will try to prepare in the best way for the qualifiers so as not to have any problems for the 2026 edition.
The Kick-off
The New Zealand vs China match will be played at the Sky Stadium, in Wellington, New Zealand. The kick-off is scheduled at 23:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Game 2023: New Zealand vs China!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.