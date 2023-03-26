New Zealand vs China LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Game 2023
Image: VAVEL

6:00 PM18 minutes ago

Tune in here New Zealand vs China Live Score in Friendly Game 2023

5:55 PM23 minutes ago

What time is New Zealand vs China match for Friendly Game 2023?

This is the start time of the game New Zealand vs China of March 25th in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 AM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 11:00 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 12:00 AM to be confirmed

Chile: 12:00 AM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 11:00 PM to be confirmed

Spain: 4:00 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Paraguay: 12:00 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 20:00 PM to be confirmed

5:50 PM28 minutes ago

Latest games New Zealand vs China

On several occasions these two teams have faced each other with a very even balance where equality has prevailed.

China 1-1 New Zealand, Friendly Match 2014

China 1-1 New Zealand, Friendly Match 2012

China 1-1 New Zealand, Friendly Match 2011

5:45 PM33 minutes ago

Key Player China

Chen Guokang is one of the players who plays in the local league, but who can generate unbalance on the flanks and could be one of the players to watch for this Saturday's game in the Americas.
5:40 PM38 minutes ago

Key player New Zealand

One of the most quality elements of this team is striker Chris Wood, who plays for Nottingham in the Premier League and one of his greatest virtues is his height, which could cause havoc for these friendly games.
Foto: Agencias
5:35 PM43 minutes ago

Last lineup China

1 Han Jiaqi, 6 T. Browning, 5 Zhu Chenjie, 3 Wu Shacong, 18 He Yupeng, 4 Jiang Shenglong, 8 Dai Tsun, 17 Xu Haofeng, 14 Chen Guokang, 11 Tan Longs, 20 H. Fang.
5:30 PMan hour ago

Last lineup New Zealand

1 O. Sail, 4 N. Pijnaker, 2 W. Reid, 6 B. Tuiloma, 8 J. Bell, 19 M. Garbett, 15 C. Lewis, 13 L. Cacace, 20 N. Kirwan, 9 C. Wood, 11 A. Greive.
5:25 PMan hour ago

China: taking quality steps

China is one of the countries that always competes in any sport, but in soccer they have had a hard time being one of the protagonists and they hope that with more quotas for a World Cup they can give one of the surprises to get into the 48 best in the world.
5:20 PMan hour ago

New Zealand: getting a good start

It is worth remembering that by opening more spaces for the next World Cup, New Zealand would no longer have to seek the playoffs and could qualify directly, which is why they will try to prepare in the best way for the qualifiers so as not to have any problems for the 2026 edition.
5:15 PMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The New Zealand vs China match will be played at the Sky Stadium, in Wellington, New Zealand. The kick-off is scheduled at 23:00 pm ET.
5:10 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Game 2023: New Zealand vs China!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo