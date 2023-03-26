Deportivo Cali vs America de Cali LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch BetPlay League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Deportivo Cali vs América de Cali Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Deportivo Cali vs América de Cali live, as well as the latest information from Deportivo Cali Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Deportivo Cali vs América de Cali live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Deportivo Cali vs América de Cali match live on TV and online?
The match Deportivo Cali vs América de Cali will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: Win sports online.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to directly stream it: Win sports online.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Deportivo Cali vs América de Cali?
This is the kick-off time for the Deportivo Cali vs America de Cali match on March 26, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 19:30 hrs. - Win sports online
Bolivia: 18:30 hrs. - Win sports online
Brazil: 19:30 hrs. - Win sports online
Chile: 18:30 hrs. - Win sports online
Colombia: 17:30 hrs. - Win sports +
Ecuador: 17:30 hrs. - Win sports online
Spain: 1:30 hrs. - Win sports online (March 27)
Mexico: 16:30 hrs. - Win sports online
Paraguay: 18:30 hrs. - Win sports online
Peru: 17:30 hrs. - Win sports online
Uruguay: 19:30 hrs. - Win sports online
Argentina: 19:30 hrs. - Win sports online
Bolivia: 18:30 hrs. - Win sports online
Brazil: 19:30 hrs. - Win sports online
Chile: 18:30 hrs. - Win sports online
Colombia: 17:30 hrs. - Win sports +
Ecuador: 17:30 hrs. - Win sports online
Spain: 1:30 hrs. - Win sports online (March 27)
Mexico: 16:30 hrs. - Win sports online
Paraguay: 18:30 hrs. - Win sports online
Peru: 17:30 hrs. - Win sports online
Uruguay: 19:30 hrs. - Win sports online
Referee team
Center: Wilmar Roldan - Antioquia
Assistant No. 1: John Gallego - Caldas
Assistant No. 2: Heibert Calvo - Bogota
Fourth Referee: Fernando Castellanos - Valle
VAR: Leonard Mosquera - Antioquia
AVAR: Luis Picón - Antioquia
Assistant No. 1: John Gallego - Caldas
Assistant No. 2: Heibert Calvo - Bogota
Fourth Referee: Fernando Castellanos - Valle
VAR: Leonard Mosquera - Antioquia
AVAR: Luis Picón - Antioquia
Key player in América de Cali
One of the players to take into account in América de Cali is Facundo Suárez, the 28 year old center forward born in Argentina has played nine games so far in the BetPlay 2023-I League, in that amount of games he already has two assists and five goals, these against; Unión Magdalena, Deportivo Pasto twice, Envigado F.C. and Junior de Barranquilla.
Key player in Deportivo Cali
One of the most outstanding players in Deportivo Cali is Andres Arroyo, the 21 year old Colombian-born attacking midfielder has played eight games so far in the BetPlay League, in that number of games he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored two goals, against Atletico Nacional and Aguilas Doradas.
History Deportivo Cali vs América de Cali per Liga
In total, both teams have faced each other 298 times in La Liga, the record is dominated by Deportivo Cali with 110 wins, there have been 92 draws and América de Cali has won 96 matches.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Deportivo Cali with 383 goals against America de Cali's 373.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Deportivo Cali with 383 goals against America de Cali's 373.
Actuality - América de Cali
América de Cali throughout the BetPlay 2023-I League has had a very good performance, because after playing nine games it is located in the number one position in the standings with 19 points, this was achieved after winning six games, tying one and losing two, it also has a goal difference of +8, this after scoring 15 goals and conceding seven.
Deportivo Independiente Medellín 0 - 1 América de Cali
- Last five games
Deportivo Independiente Medellín 0 - 1 América de Cali
América de Cali 1 - 0 Envigado F.C.
Independiente Santa Fe 2 - 0 América de Cali
América de Cali 1 - 0 Alianza Petrolera
América de Cali 2 - 0 Junior de Barranquilla
Actuality - Deportivo Cali
Deportivo Cali is going through a very bad moment in the BetPlay 2023-I League, because after playing a total of nine matches, they are in the 20th position in the standings with seven points, this after winning one match, drawing four and losing four, they have also scored six goals and conceded 12, for a goal difference of -6.
Millonarios 2 - 0 Deportivo Cali
- Last five games
Millonarios 2 - 0 Deportivo Cali
Deportivo Cali 1 - 1 Atletico Bucaramanga
Leones FC 0 - 0 Deportivo Cali
Deportivo Pasto 2 - 1 Deportivo Cali
Independiente Santa Fe 3 - 0 Deportivo Cali
The match will be played at the Deportivo Cali Stadium
The match between Deportivo Cali and América de Cali will take place at the Deportivo Cali Stadium in the city of Palmira (Colombia). This stadium is where Club Deportivo Cali plays its home matches, it was built in 2010 and has a capacity for approximately 44,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Deportivo Cali vs América de Cali, valid for the 10th date of the BetPlay 2023-I League.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.