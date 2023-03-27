Sudan vs Gabon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for a live coverage of Sudan vs Gabon in the African Nations Championship Qualifiers.
In a few moments we'll share with you the starting lineups for Sudan vs Gabon live in the African Nations Championship Qualifiers, as well as the latest information from Al-Hilal Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Sudan vs Gabon live in the African Nations Championship Qualifiers?
If you want to watch Sudan vs Gabon live on TV, there will be no broadcast.
If you want to watch it directly by streaming: Star + in South America.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Al-Hilal Stadium
It will be the stadium where this match between Sudan and Gabon will be played, with a capacity for 35 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in 1968, it is one of the most Smallest stadiums and is home to the African Nations Championship Qualifiers.
What time is the Sudan vs Gabon match in the qualifiers for the African Nations Championship?
This is the kickoff time for the Sudan vs Gabon match on March 27, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Bolivia: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Chile: 5:00 PM
Colombia: 3:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
USA: 4:00 PM
Spain: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Paraguay: 4:00 PM
Peru: 3:00 PM en
Uruguay: 5:00 PM
Venezuela: 4:00 PM
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to count on all their players for this match in the African Nations Championship qualifier.
Background
The record leans towards Gabon as they have met on 4 occasions leaving a record of one draw and 3 wins for Gabon so they will come out as favorites to take the 3 points in this match that promises a lot.
How does Gabon arrive?
On the other hand, the Gabon national team lives a different scenario, they have just defeated Sudan 1-0 and added 3 more points in group I, in the general table they are leaders of their group with 7 points and a record of 2 matches won and a draw without defeat, if they win they could secure the leadership of their group, that is why the importance of the match is expected to be full of goals and emotions.
How does Sudan arrive?
Sudan comes from losing 1-0 precisely against Gabon, this will be the fourth match of six that will be played in the group, in the general table in group i, is in 3rd position with 3 points and a record of one match won and 2 lost, will seek in the return to defeat Gabon and thus aspire to the second position in their group, no doubt a match where much is at stake.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Sudan vs Gabon match, corresponding to the African Cup of Nations Qualifiers. The match will take place at the Al Hilal Stadium at 14:00.