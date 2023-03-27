Moldova vs Czech Republic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EURO 2024 Qualifiers Match
Image: Getty Images

10:00 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Moldova vs Czech Republic Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Moldova vs Czech Republic live stream, as well as the latest information from the Zimbru Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
9:55 AM3 hours ago

How to watch Moldova vs Czech Republic Live Stream on TV and Online?

The match Moldova vs Czech Republic will not be broadcast live on TV.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

9:50 AM3 hours ago

What time is Moldova vs Czech Republic match for EURO 2024 Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Moldova vs Czech Republic of March 27th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star +
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star +
Chile: 3:45 PM on Star +
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 12:45 PM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star +
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 2:45 PM on Star +

9:45 AM3 hours ago

Key player - Czech Republic

In the Czech Republic, the presence of Tomas Cvancara stands out, who in addition to having scored in the previous match for his national team, has had a great season with his team, Sparta Prague, with which he has scored 12 goals in his country's league.

9:40 AM3 hours ago

Key player - Moldova

In Moldova, the presence of Ion Nicolaescu stands out, who in addition to having scored in the previous match for his national team, has had a great season with his team, Beitar Jerusalem, with which he has scored 14 goals in the Israeli league.

9:35 AM3 hours ago

Moldova vs Czech Republic history

9:30 AM3 hours ago

Czech Republic

The Czech Republic will come into this match in a strong position after defeating Poland 3-1 at home. Now, they will have the challenge of winning away from home, in order to get an early start in this group, where they will not want any surprises.

9:25 AM3 hours ago

Moldova

Moldova comes into this match looking for a victory after drawing against the Faroe Islands in the first matchday and dropping two points at home, so they will have the task of preventing that from happening again.

9:20 AM3 hours ago

The match will be played at the Zimbru Stadium

The match Moldova vs Czech Republic will be played at the Zimbru Stadium, located in the city of Chisinau, in Moldova. This stadium, inaugurated in 2006, has a capacity for 10,500 spectators.
9:15 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the EURO 2024 Qualifiers match: Moldova vs Czech Republic Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
