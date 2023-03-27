Sweden vs Azerbaijan LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch EURO 2024 Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Sweden vs Azerbaijan Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly in streaming: Star+.
What time is the Sweden vs Azerbaijan game for EURO 2024?
This is the kickoff time for the Sweden vs Azerbaijan match on March 27, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star+
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star+
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star+
Chile: 3:45 PM on Star+
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star+
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star+
USA (ET): 2:45 PM on VIX+
Mexico: 12:45 PM on Sky HD
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star+
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star+
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star+
Last matches
Both teams come with a practically equal level. Both have four wins and one loss in their last five games.
Key player - Azerbaijan
The players coached by Giani de Biasi mostly play in their local league, but that does not detract from their quality. Musa Qurbanly is a case in point. The 20-year-old center forward plays for Qarabag Agdam in the Azerbaijan Premier League and has 20 goals in 24 games.
Key player - Sweden
Sweden has a great squad. It has several referents in several of the big clubs in Europe and they are characterized by being incredible with the ball. One of them is Dejan Kulusevski, the striker who plays for Tottenham in England and already has two goals and six assists in this Premier League.
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan is practically in the same situation as Sweden. It is also part of group F and also lost its last match by a landslide. They faced the Austrian national team who won by a crushing 4-1. They are second to last in the table with no points.
Sweden
The Swedes are part of group F of the qualifiers. They have already played one match and unfortunately lost it. It was against Belgium, who beat them by a score of 0-3. This leaves them at the bottom of the group with no points.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this match is the Friends Arena in the city of Stockholm, Sweden. Due to sponsorship issues, this sports venue is called STM Swedbank Arena, but everyone knows it as the Friend Arena since the Swedish bank decided to name it that way as a show of support to an NGO called Friends that works against bullying. It is the official home of AIK Stockholm and the Swedish national soccer team. The national team decided to renovate and move from its old stadium Rasunda Stadium in 2013 and since then, Friends Arena hosts its matches. This stadium was inaugurated on October 27, 2012 with an incredible concert that brought together several of Sweden's great artists such as Roxette, Loreen and Agnes Carlsson. The match that opened its doors was a friendly between the Swedish national team and the England national team. It had the honor of hosting the final of the 2013 Women's European Championship and the final of the 2016-17 Europa League, among other events. It has a capacity of 50,622 spectators, making it the largest in the country.
