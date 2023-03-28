Guatemala vs French Guiana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concacaf Nations League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Guatemala vs French Guiana live on TV.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Guatemala vs French Guiana live, as well as the latest information from Guatemala Stadium, Guatemala. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Guatemala vs French Guiana live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.
Guatemala vs French Guiana can be tuned in from the live streams of the TUDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Guatemala vs French Guiana matchday 6 of the CONCACAF Nations League?
This is the kick-off time for the Guatemala vs French Guiana match on March 27, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Bolivia: 22:00 hours
Brazil: 22:00 hours
Chile: 22:00 hours
Colombia: 8:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.
Spain: 01:00 hours
United States: 22:00 hours PT and 00:00 hours ET
Mexico: 20:00 hours
Paraguay: 22:00 hours
Peru: 22:00 hours
Uruguay: 20:00 hours
Venezuela: 21:00 hours
Japan: 9:00 p.m.
India: 8:00 p.m.
Nigeria: 8:00 p.m.
South Africa: 8:00 p.m.
Australia: 8:00 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 8:00 p.m.
Guatemala Statements
Luis Fernando Tena spoke before the match: "We played a good game because we handled the ball well, we circulated it well, we had the ball for the longest time, but we can't say we played a great game because we failed in the opponent's area, we missed many scoring opportunities, which would have allowed us to play more calmly in the last minutes and be less physically exhausted". "We leave happy with the performance, happy because we won. We would have liked to score more goals, but now we know we have to win on Monday to think about being in first place." "I liked the team. The attitude was extraordinary, the team was very supportive, very dynamic, with good ball handling. I think we missed a lot of scoring opportunities, we didn't have the necessary calmness and aim to finish the plays, especially in the first half when we had a lot of them. We conceded a goal from a set piece and that doesn't make us happy.
How does French Guiana fare?
French Guiana arrives after a one-goal draw against the Dominican Republic, but they already have no chance of qualifying for the next phase.
How does Guatemala fare?
Guatemala arrives after beating Belize two goals to one in the penultimate round of the CONCACAF Nations League, reaching second place in the group.
The match will be played at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium.
The match Guatemala vs French Guiana will be played at the Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, located in Guatemala, Guatemala. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live coverage of the Guatemala vs French Guiana match, corresponding to Matchday 6 of the CONCACAF Nations League. The match will take place at the Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores at 10:00 pm.