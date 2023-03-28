Mauritania vs Democratic Republic of Congo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Qualification African Cup of Nations Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Mauritania vs Democratic Republic of Congo in Qualification for the African Cup of Nations
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mauritania vs Democratic Republic of Congo match in the Qualification for the African Cup of Nations.
What time is Mauritania vs Democratic Republic of Congo match for Qualification for the African Cup of Nations?
This is the start time of the game Mauritania vs Democratic Republic of Congo of March 28th, in several countries:
Mexico: 16:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 18:00 hours
Colombia: 16:00 hours
Peru: 16:00 hours
USA: 18:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 18:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Paraguay: 17:00 hours
Spain: 00:00 hours
Where and how Mauritania vs Democratic Republic of Congo and live stream
The match will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch Mauritania vs Democratic Republic of Congo in streaming, it will not be broadcasted on any platform.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
How is Mauritania doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Niger, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Democratic Republic of Congo 3-1 Mauritania, 24 Mar, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Senegal 1-0 Mauritania, 27 Jan, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
Mauritania 1-0 Mali, 24 Jan, 2023, African Nations Championship
Angola 0-0 Mauritania, 20 Jan, 2023, African Nations Championship
Mauritania 2-0 Niger, 14 Jan, 2023, International Friendlies
How is DR Congo coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 3-1 against Mauritania, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Democratic Republic of Congo 3-1 Mauritania, Mar 24, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
Senegal 3-0 Democratic Republic of Congo, 22 Jan, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
Democratic Republic of Congo 0-0 Côte d'Ivoire, 18 Jan, 2023, African Cup of Nations Championship
Democratic Republic of the Congo 0-0 Uganda, 14 Jan, 2023, African Nations Championship
Mali 1-0 Democratic Republic of Congo, 10 Jan, 2023, International Friendlies
Watch out for this DR Congo player
The forward of RD Congo, Cédric Bakambu of 31 years old has had a good performance, the forward has played 1 game as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goal and 0 assists in the Olympiakos of the Greek Super League, being crucial for his selection, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to seize the moment and highlight against high caliber teammates, in this tournament he has a goal.
Watch out for this player from Mauritania
The 28 year old Mauritania striker, Aboubakar Kamara has had a good performance, the attacker has played 1 game as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 0 goals in the tournament and 0 assists in the Greek Super League with Aris, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most draws attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls, having 3 games and 2 goals in the competition.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Mauritania vs Democratic Republic of Congo, corresponding to the African Cup of Nations Qualifiers. The match will take place at the Stade de la Capitale, at 16:00.