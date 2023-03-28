Morocco vs Peru LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Image: Marca

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
8:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Morocco vs Peru Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Morocco vs Peru live match, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
7:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Morocco vs Peru Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Morocco vs. Peru match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

7:50 AMan hour ago

What time is Morocco vs Peru Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Morocco vs Peru of March 28th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 AM on DirecTV Sports
Bolivia: 8:30 AM
Brazil: 9:30 AM
Chile: 9:30 AM on DirecTV Sports
Colombia: 7:30 AM on DirecTV Sports
Ecuador: 7:30 AM on DirecTV Sports
USA (ET): 8:30 AM
Spain: 2:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 8:30 AM on DirecTV Sports
Peru: 7:30 AM on DirecTV Sports and América Televisión
Uruguay: 9:30 AM on DirecTV Sports
Venezuela: 8:30 AM on DirecTV Sports

7:45 AMan hour ago

Key player - Peru

The presence of Gianluca Lapadula stands out in Peru. The 33-year-old has been a regular in this team since he accepted to play in it and in this call-up he is no exception. With his national team, he has already scored 11 goals in 26 games.

7:40 AMan hour ago

Key player - Morocco

In Morocco, the presence of Sofiane Boufal stands out. The 29-year-old has had a great season, being one of the team's most outstanding players. With the Moroccan national team he has scored seven goals in 35 games.

7:35 AMan hour ago

Morocco vs Peru history

These two teams have met on one occasion. In Group D of the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, the Peruvians defeated the Moroccans 3-0 on June 6 of that year, with Teófilo Cubillas scoring twice and Roberto Challe scoring one more goal.

7:30 AMan hour ago

Peru

The Peruvian national team is starting to take on new airs, now without the leadership of Ricardo Gareca. The Inca team was recently measured recently against Germany and despite the 2-0 defeat, it is clear that they have the tools to resume the path that led them to dispute the World Cup in 2018 and the final of the Copa America in 2019, therefore, Juan Máximo Reynoso has the possibility and the responsibility to give Peruvians the hope of seeing such improvement again, because he has the very high bar.
7:25 AM2 hours ago

Morocco

Morocco comes into this match with a lot of motivation, after achieving a historic victory against Brazil a few days ago. The African team continues to be the sensation after its brilliant performance in the World Cup where it finished fourth and is now the main favorite team in the continent to establish itself as the strongest team for future competitions and without a doubt, the fact that it has managed to beat the five-time world champions, further boosts its morale.
7:20 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

The match Morocco vs Peru will be played in The match will be played at the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, located in the city of Madrid, in Spain. This venue, home of Atlético de Madrid, inaugurated in 1994 and remodeled for 2017, has a capacity for 68,456 spectators.

7:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Friendly match: Morocco vs Peru Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo