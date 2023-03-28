Morocco vs Peru LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Morocco vs Peru Live Score!
How to watch Morocco vs Peru Live Stream on TV and Online?
The Morocco vs. Peru match will not be broadcast live on television.
What time is Morocco vs Peru Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Morocco vs Peru of March 28th, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 AM on DirecTV Sports
Bolivia: 8:30 AM
Brazil: 9:30 AM
Chile: 9:30 AM on DirecTV Sports
Colombia: 7:30 AM on DirecTV Sports
Ecuador: 7:30 AM on DirecTV Sports
USA (ET): 8:30 AM
Spain: 2:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 8:30 AM on DirecTV Sports
Peru: 7:30 AM on DirecTV Sports and América Televisión
Uruguay: 9:30 AM on DirecTV Sports
Venezuela: 8:30 AM on DirecTV Sports
Key player - Peru
The presence of Gianluca Lapadula stands out in Peru. The 33-year-old has been a regular in this team since he accepted to play in it and in this call-up he is no exception. With his national team, he has already scored 11 goals in 26 games.
Key player - Morocco
In Morocco, the presence of Sofiane Boufal stands out. The 29-year-old has had a great season, being one of the team's most outstanding players. With the Moroccan national team he has scored seven goals in 35 games.
Morocco vs Peru history
These two teams have met on one occasion. In Group D of the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, the Peruvians defeated the Moroccans 3-0 on June 6 of that year, with Teófilo Cubillas scoring twice and Roberto Challe scoring one more goal.
Peru
Morocco
The match will be played at the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
The match Morocco vs Peru will be played at the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, located in the city of Madrid, in Spain. This venue, home of Atlético de Madrid, inaugurated in 1994 and remodeled for 2017, has a capacity for 68,456 spectators.