Highlights: Mallorca 0-0 Osasuna in LaLiga 2023

95'
Intense back and forth duel in Son Moix, despite the attempts of both teams, the scoreboard ends goalless in Mallorca.
95'
It's over! The game ends goalless at Son Moix.
89'
Close! Rajkovic keeps Abde's shot out of the net.
83'
Baba's shot, but the ball is denied by the keeper
76'
Mallorca changes. Nastasic and Kadewere replace Muriqi and Lee.
69'
He's leaving! Copete prevents García from going on his way and the referee ends up sending him off for being the last man.
67'
Osasuna changes. Moncayola and Gómez are substituted by Torros and Oroz.
59'
Mallorca looks to generate danger, but the team is unable to get over the line.
53'
Lee was trying to generate danger, but the defense made a good cover
45'
The actions begin for the second half.
45+2'
First half ends, teams still without opening the score at halftime
42'
Osasuna seeks to generate, but does not reach the goal.
36'
Both teams try to get close to the goal, but most of the time the ball is played in midfield.
29'
Osasuna's cross in the local area, but the defense clears the ball
22'
Maffeo's cross was well struck by Maffeo, but the ball went into the stands.
15'
A back-and-forth match, both teams are looking for the opponent's goal.
8'
Close! A collision inside the area after a shot by Barja.
0'
Osasuna: LineUp
Sergio Herrera; Nacho Vidal, Aridane, Unai García, Juan Cruz; Aimar Oroz, Torró, Ibáñez; Kike Barja, Rubén García; Budimir.
Mallorca: LineUp
Rajkovic; Maffeo, González, Raíllo, Copete, Jaume Costa; Baba, Galarreta, Dani Rodríguez; Kang-In Lee, Muriqi
To the court
Both teams are already on the field warming up for the start of the match.
Arrived
Osasuna has already arrived at the Son Moix stadium, the team will be looking to score goals and have a good game.
At home
Mallorca is already at home, Aguirre's team will look to give a great game in front of their people.
Watch out for this
Battaglia is no longer part of the Mallorca squad, the player already has his bags packed to travel to Brazil with Atlético Mineiro.
Not long to go!
Less than an hour to go before this important match kicks off, both Osasuna and Mallorca will be looking to make it three out of three.
What a thing!
Mallorca have failed to win four games in LaLiga, so in this match they will go all out for the three points.
Watch out for this
That's two games Osasuna have lost in LaLiga in a row, as well as failing to score goals.
Last duels
In the last ten matches, Mallorca has only won one of these, in this match they will be looking to score goals and get three important points.
We are back!
We are back for the minute by minute of the match between Mallorca and Osasuna. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed line-ups.
What time is the match Mallorca vs Osasuna matchday 27 of LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time for the Mallorca vs Osasuna match on March 31, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.
Spain: 18:00 hours
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.
Peru: 3:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 3:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 14:00 hours
Japan: 2:00 p.m.
India: 13:00
Nigeria: 1 p.m.
South Africa: 1 p.m.
Australia: 13:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 13:00
Mallorca Statements
Javier Aguirre spoke ahead of the match: "Augustinsson has a sprained ankle that prevents him from playing in this match and probably two or three more. Those who arrived were barely able to exercise a little. They haven't worked with the team, mainly because of the flight hours and the accumulated fatigue from the matches. I hope they are fine. Their heads are clean because they played with their national teams. We will see if tomorrow they are physically ready to start or not". "I have great memories of Osasuna because I arrived there to manage Osasuna for four years. They treated me wonderfully and I have nothing but words of thanks for that institution. They are in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey and doing a great job in LaLiga. They are a solid team that has a very clear idea of what they do on the pitch, they have great players and a good coach." "It is a subject to deal with that I have emphasized to the players. There are several matches, including the one against Osasuna in which we came out clueless. Also against Betis or Real Sociedad. We play a good first half, but everything is ruined by those goals because then it costs you a lot. I hope that tomorrow it won't happen in the first or second half".
How is Osasuna coming along?
Osasuna lost against Villarreal three goals to zero, so they will try to turn this score around and make it three in this match.
How does Mallorca arrive?
Mallorca comes to this match after losing by the minimum against Betis, the team arrives in eleventh place and will seek to climb positions in this match.
The match will be played at the Son Moix Stadium.
The match Mallorca vs Osasuna will be played at the Son Moix Stadium, located in Mallorca, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Mallorca vs Osasuna match, corresponding to the matchday 27 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Son Moix, at 15:00.