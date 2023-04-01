River Plate vs Union de Santa Fe LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Profesional Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here River Plate vs Union de Santa Fe Live Score!
How to watch River Plate vs Union de Santa Fe Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: VIX+ and Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is River Plate vs Union de Santa Fe match for Liga Profesional?
Argentina: 9:30 PM on TNT Sports and Star +
Bolivia: 8:30 PM
Brasil: 9:30 PM on Star+, ESPN 4
Chile: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 8:30 PM on TyC Sports Internacional, VIX+, Paramount +
España: 2:30 AM (April 1)
México: 6:30 PM on Star +
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Perú: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - Union de Santa Fe
In Union de Santa Fe the presence of Javier Machuca stands out. The 23-year-old Argentinean forward is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season in the Argentinean Professional League, where he has two goals in eight games played, being a starter in all of them. He has a total of 651 minutes.
Key player - River Plate
In River Plate, the presence of Lucas Beltrán stands out. The 22-year-old Argentinean forward is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season in the Argentinean Professional League, where he has four goals and one assist in seven games played, where he has been a starter in three of them. He has a total of 263 minutes.
River Plate vs Union de Santa Fe history
These two teams have met 69 times. The statistics are in favor of River Plate, which has been victorious on 30 occasions, while Unión de Santa Fe has won on 15 occasions, leaving a balance of 24 draws.
In the last five encounters with River Plate at home, the balance is in favor of River Plate, who won two games, while Unión Santa Fe won one, leaving a balance of two draws.
Union de Santa Fe
Unión de Santa Fe has not had a good start in the tournament and, in addition to coming from a defeat, is at the bottom of the table, located in the 26th position and in need of a victory that will allow them to climb several positions and get out of the uncomfortable moment in which they find themselves.
River Plate
River Plate arrives at this match in the midst of a favorable situation, as it is the leader of the competition and is starting to show not only the good play of Martín Demichelis' team, but also the effectiveness that the hierarchy of its players should have. So far, the balance is positive, with six victories and two defeats, and in front of their people, they will look for a victory that will make them even more relaxed to face the debut in the Libertadores Cup.