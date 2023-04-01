River Plate vs Union de Santa Fe LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Profesional Match
Image:  DirecTV Sports

2:00 PM3 hours ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the River Plate vs Union de Santa Fe live match, as well as the latest information from the Monumental Stadium.
1:55 PM3 hours ago

1:50 PM3 hours ago

What time is River Plate vs Union de Santa Fe match for Liga Profesional?

This is the start time of the game River Plate vs Unión de Santa Fe of March 31st, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on TNT Sports and Star +
Bolivia: 8:30 PM
Brasil: 9:30 PM on Star+, ESPN 4
Chile: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 8:30 PM on TyC Sports Internacional, VIX+, Paramount +
España: 2:30 AM (April 1)
México: 6:30 PM on Star +
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Perú: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

1:45 PM4 hours ago

Key player - Union de Santa Fe

In Union de Santa Fe the presence of Javier Machuca stands out. The 23-year-old Argentinean forward is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season in the Argentinean Professional League, where he has two goals in eight games played, being a starter in all of them. He has a total of 651 minutes.

1:40 PM4 hours ago

Key player - River Plate

In River Plate, the presence of Lucas Beltrán stands out. The 22-year-old Argentinean forward is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season in the Argentinean Professional League, where he has four goals and one assist in seven games played, where he has been a starter in three of them. He has a total of 263 minutes.

1:35 PM4 hours ago

River Plate vs Union de Santa Fe history

These two teams have met 69 times. The statistics are in favor of River Plate, which has been victorious on 30 occasions, while Unión de Santa Fe has won on 15 occasions, leaving a balance of 24 draws.

In the last five encounters with River Plate at home, the balance is in favor of River Plate, who won two games, while Unión Santa Fe won one, leaving a balance of two draws.

1:30 PM4 hours ago

Union de Santa Fe

Unión de Santa Fe has not had a good start in the tournament and, in addition to coming from a defeat, is at the bottom of the table, located in the 26th position and in need of a victory that will allow them to climb several positions and get out of the uncomfortable moment in which they find themselves.

1:25 PM4 hours ago

River Plate

River Plate arrives at this match in the midst of a favorable situation, as it is the leader of the competition and is starting to show not only the good play of Martín Demichelis' team, but also the effectiveness that the hierarchy of its players should have. So far, the balance is positive, with six victories and two defeats, and in front of their people, they will look for a victory that will make them even more relaxed to face the debut in the Libertadores Cup.

1:20 PM4 hours ago

The match will be played at the Monumental Stadium

The River Plate vs Union de Santa Fe match will be played at the Monumental Stadium, located in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina. This venue, inaugurated in 1938, has a capacity for 83,214 spectators.
1:15 PM4 hours ago

