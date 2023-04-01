Pachuca vs Cruz Azul LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Pachuca vs Cruz Azul LIVE on Liga Mx match day 13.
In a few moments, we'll share with you the starting lineups for Pachuca vs Cruz Azul live on Liga Mx Match day 13, as well as the latest information from the Hidalgo Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Last match between them
The last time these two teams met was on July 9 of last year in another round of the Apertura 2022, that game the winner was Pachuca with a score of 2-1, the goals were scored by Luis Chavez and Gustavo Cabral, for Cruz Azul the scorer was Santiago Giménez, a game that had many emotions but in the end the Tuzos took the 3 points and served them to win the league title in this tournament and are currently the champions of the Mexican league, this was the last time these two teams met.
Where and how to watch Pachuca vs Cruz Azul live on Liga Mx Match day 13
Pachuca vs Cruz Azul game will be broadcasted on Fox Sports
If you want to watch Pachuca vs Cruz Azul in streaming you can watch it on Fox Sports Premium and Claro Sports on Youtube.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Pachuca vs Cruz Azul in streaming you can watch it on Fox Sports Premium and Claro Sports on Youtube.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Pachuca vs Cruz Azul match day 13 of the Liga Mx?
This is the kick-off time for the Pachuca vs Cruz Azul match on April 1 in several countries:
Mexico: 17:00 hours CDMX
Japan: 04:00 hours
Mexico: 17:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 19:00 hours
Chile: 19:00 hours
Colombia: 18:00 hours
Peru: 18:00 hours
USA: 18:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 19:00 hours
Venezuela 19:00 hours. Paraguay: 18:00 hours
Spain: 02:00 hours
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this match between Pachuca and Cruz Azul, there will be America vs. Leon, Monterrey vs. Tijuana and the tapatio classic between Atlas vs. Chivas, high-intensity and very exciting matches in this 13th round.
Referee
Mexican referee Luis Enrique Santander Aguirre will have the tough task of being the referee for yet another edition of the Clasico Hidalguense, a match that will be played with intensity and passion, with two teams that will be looking for three points at all costs.
Absences
Neither team has any suspended or injured players, and they have even recovered their injured players for this match, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this 13th round of the Liga Mx.
Background
The record leans towards Cruz Azul since they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 7 wins for Cruz Azul, 3 draws and 5 wins for Pachuca, so tomorrow Cruz Azul will be a slight favorite to take the 3 points in this match that promises goals and emotions in the clásico hidalguense.
How is Cruz Azul arriving?
Cruz Azul is coming from a 2-2 tie against Querétaro in the pending match of Day 4, a match where they started winning, then the locals turned it around and in the end the light blue team tied on the hour to rescue a point in this match, they are in 8th position with 17 points and a record of 5 wins, 2 ties and 5 losses, if they win they would get closer to Chivas who are in 7th position with 21 points, this is how the teams arrive.
How does Pachuca arrive?
Pachuca is coming off a 2-0 victory over Pumas and the dismissal of Rafael Puente Jr. The current Mexican soccer champions, who are in 5th place with 22 points and a record of 7 wins, 1 draw and 4 losses, will arrive at this clásico hidalguense with the obligation to take the 3 points and continue to climb up the general table.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Pachuca vs Cruz Azul match of the 13th round of the Liga Mx. The match will take place at the Hidalgo Stadium at 17:00 (CDMX).