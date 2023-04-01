Rangers vs Dundee United: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Scottish Premiership

ADVERTISEMENT
Rangers vs Dundee
There are 170 matches between the two teams, with 95 wins for Rangers, 32 for Dundee, and 43 draws. In the Scottish Championship there are 157 matches, with 91 Rangers wins, 39 draws, and 27 Dundee wins. Rangers have played Dundee 85 times at home, with 55 wins, 17 draws, and 13 losses. In the Scottish top flight they have played 78 games, with 52 wins, 15 draws, and 11 defeats.
Probable Dundee United
The probable Dundee United team for the match is: Birighitti, Ayina, Edwards and McMann; Smith, Harkes, Sibbald and Behic; Pawlett, McGrath and Fletcher.
Probable Rangers
The probable Rangers team for the match is: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies and Ylmaz; Cantwell, Lundstrum and Jack; Kent, Colak and Sakala.
Injuries
Rangers will be unable to use Davis, Ofoborh, Roofe, Lawrence and Helander, all injured. On the Dundee side Levitt and Middleton remain out with injuries.
Scottish Premiership
Rangers are second in the Scottish Premiership with 73 points, nine behind leaders Celtic and 28 behind third-placed Hearts, while Dundee United are last with 22 points, two behind Ross County, three behind Kilmarnock and eight behind Motherwell.
Last Matches: Dundee United
Dundee United come into this game with one loss and two draws in their last games. The defeat was on March 4, 3-1 at home to Aberdeen, with goals from Luis Lopes, McCrorie, and Watkins, while McGrath scored the equalizer. On the eighth, away from home, the draw was with Livingston, 1-1, with Behich opening the scoring and Bradley equalizing for the hosts. And at home, on Saturday (18), the draw was again 1-1, with St Mirren, with Fletcher opening the scoring for Dundee and O'Hara equalizing.
Last Matches: Rangers
Rangers come into this match on the back of three straight wins in their last few games. On March 8, they beat Hibernian, 4-1, with Goldson opening the scoring with an own goal, while Tavernier, Colak (2), and Sakala scored. On the 12th the victory was in the Scottish Cup, at home, 3-0 over Raith Rovers, with goals from Goldson, Nolan (own goal) and Arfield. Finally, on Saturday (18), the victory was 4-2 away to Motherwell, with goals from Taveriner, Sakala, Cantwell and Tillman, while Van Veen and Mugabi scored.
