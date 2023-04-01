Girona vs Espanyol LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Image: LaLiga.com

2:00 AM4 hours ago

Tune in here Girona vs Espanyol Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Girona vs Espanyol live match, as well as the latest information from the Estadi Montilivi. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
1:55 AM4 hours ago

How to watch Girona vs Espanyol Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the match  Girona vs Espanyol match your option is: ESPN Deportes

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:50 AM4 hours ago

What time is Girona vs Espanyol match for LaLiga?

This is the start time of the game Girona vs Espanyol of April 1st, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 AM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM on Star +
Chile: 9:00 AM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Colombia: 7:00 AM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Ecuador: 7:00 AM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
USA (ET): 8:00 AM on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
Spain: 2:00 PM on DAZN Laliga, DAZN
Mexico: 6:00 AM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 8:00 AM en
Peru: 7:00 AM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Uruguay: 9:00 AM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Venezuela: 8:00 AM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App

1:45 AM4 hours ago

Key player - Espanyol

In Espanyol, the presence of Joselu stands out. The 33-year-old Spanish striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In LaLiga he currently has 12 goals and two assists in 23 games played, where he has started 22 of them. He has a total of 1999 minutes.

1:40 AM4 hours ago

Key player - Girona

In Girona, the presence of Cristian Stuani stands out. The 36-year-old Uruguayan striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In LaLiga he currently has six goals in 21 games played, where he has been a starter in five of them. He has 699 minutes in total.

1:35 AM4 hours ago

Girona vs Espanyol history

These two teams have met eight times. The statistics are in favor of Girona, which has emerged victorious on four occasions, while Espanyol has won on two occasions, leaving a balance of one draw.

In LaLiga...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in LaLiga, we count five duels, where the numbers are equal, as each team has achieved a victory, to leave the balance of a draw.

If we take into account the number of times Girona has played Espanyol at home in LaLiga, there are two matches, where the Periquitos have the advantage, having won both games.

1:30 AM4 hours ago

Espnayol

Espanyol is not having a good season. Since the last time they won, they have three defeats in a row and are still close to the relegation places, so they are completely obliged to achieve a victory that will keep them calm for at least one matchday.

1:25 AM4 hours ago

Girona

Girona comes from a draw in their visit to Rayo Vallecano and continues to have a discreet season. For now, the performance they have had during the season, is serving them to be only in the middle part of the table, although, they cannot be careless because the last places are close.

1:20 AM4 hours ago

The match will be played at the Estadi Montilivi

The Girona vs Espanyol match will be played at the Montilivi Stadium, located in the Montilivi neighborhood, in the city of Girona, Spain. This stadium, inaugurated in 1970, has a capacity for 28,000 spectators.
1:15 AM5 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of LaLiga match: Girona vs Espanyol Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
