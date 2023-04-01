Girona vs Espanyol LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Girona vs Espanyol match for LaLiga?
Argentina: 9:00 AM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM on Star +
Chile: 9:00 AM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Colombia: 7:00 AM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Ecuador: 7:00 AM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
USA (ET): 8:00 AM on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
Spain: 2:00 PM on DAZN Laliga, DAZN
Mexico: 6:00 AM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 8:00 AM en
Peru: 7:00 AM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Uruguay: 9:00 AM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Venezuela: 8:00 AM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Key player - Espanyol
In Espanyol, the presence of Joselu stands out. The 33-year-old Spanish striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In LaLiga he currently has 12 goals and two assists in 23 games played, where he has started 22 of them. He has a total of 1999 minutes.
Key player - Girona
In Girona, the presence of Cristian Stuani stands out. The 36-year-old Uruguayan striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In LaLiga he currently has six goals in 21 games played, where he has been a starter in five of them. He has 699 minutes in total.
Girona vs Espanyol history
These two teams have met eight times. The statistics are in favor of Girona, which has emerged victorious on four occasions, while Espanyol has won on two occasions, leaving a balance of one draw.
In LaLiga...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in LaLiga, we count five duels, where the numbers are equal, as each team has achieved a victory, to leave the balance of a draw.
If we take into account the number of times Girona has played Espanyol at home in LaLiga, there are two matches, where the Periquitos have the advantage, having won both games.
Espnayol
Espanyol is not having a good season. Since the last time they won, they have three defeats in a row and are still close to the relegation places, so they are completely obliged to achieve a victory that will keep them calm for at least one matchday.
Girona
Girona comes from a draw in their visit to Rayo Vallecano and continues to have a discreet season. For now, the performance they have had during the season, is serving them to be only in the middle part of the table, although, they cannot be careless because the last places are close.