NEC Nijmegen vs PSV Eindhoven: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Eredivisie Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow the NEC vs PSV live of the Eredivisie 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial lineups of the NEC Nijmegen vs PSV Eindhoven live corresponding to Matchday 27 of the Eredivisie 2022-2023, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Goffertstadion. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch NEC vs PSV online and live from the Eredivisie 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the NEC Nijmegen vs PSV Eindhoven match in various countries:
Argentina: 15 hours in Star+
Bolivia: 14 hours on Star+
Brazil: 15 hours on ESPN/ Star+
Chile: 15 hours in Star+
Colombia: 13 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 13 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 14 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 19 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 12 hours on ESPN/Star+
Paraguay: 15 hours in Star+
Peru: 13 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 15 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 14 hours on Star+
Argentina: 15 hours in Star+
Bolivia: 14 hours on Star+
Brazil: 15 hours on ESPN/ Star+
Chile: 15 hours in Star+
Colombia: 13 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 13 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 14 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 19 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 12 hours on ESPN/Star+
Paraguay: 15 hours in Star+
Peru: 13 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 15 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 14 hours on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Landry Dimata, a must see player!
The NEC striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Belgian continues his development and arrives after a bad season last season with Espanyol, where he played 17 games and had few minutes. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the NEC forward line and be able to show a better level than last season. At the moment he marches with 8 goals and 2 assists in 24 games played.
How does the NEC get here?
NEC continues its Eredivisie season, ranking eighth with 34 points, after 7 wins, 13 draws and 6 losses. The team has important players, including Landry Dimata, Pedro Marques, Elayis Tavsan, Magnuss Mattsson and Oussama Tannane to try to have a good year and try to fight for the Eredivisie championship. At the moment, the club is located in a position in which it is neither close to relegation nor close to the leaders to compete for the title. These will try to take advantage of the game with PSV to climb positions in the table and get closer to the highest positions. The Nijmegen team is going through a great streak, adding 3 wins and 1 draw in the last 5 games, adding points to get closer to the leaders.
Xavi Simmons, a must see player!
The PSV winger is one of the great promises of the team and the Dutch team. During last season he was one of the great promises of PSG and he hopes that with this move to the Eredivisie he can take a place among the best in Europe and be the jewel of PSV. Last season he participated in 12 games with the senior PSG team where he got 5 goals and 6 assists. The young striker hopes that his constant participation in the Eredivisie will open the doors to more calls with the Netherlands senior team ahead of the 2026 World Cup, so he will take advantage of this new season to attract the attention of the European team and be able to continue demonstrating his high level. At the moment he marches with 10 goals and 4 assists in 23 games in all team competitions.
How does the PSV arrive?
PSV begins a new season in the Eredivisie and with the aim of fighting Ajax against you and lifting the title again. On this occasion, PSV has presented various additions, in which Guus Til, Luuk De Jong, Sávio, Xavi Simons and Boy Waterman stand out. The team suffered from some youth casualties with great projection but that do not affect the base structure of the team, the most sensitive casualty is that of Mario Götze. PSV's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Eredivisie and in the rest of the competitions of the German team. PSV finished the 2021-2022 season in second place, 2 points behind champion Ajax, however, the joys came with the KNVB Cup title. The complications were seen by not qualifying for the Champions League group stage and being eliminated in the group stage of the Europa League. That is why the front and the main defense have been strengthened with the aim of not dropping points against their direct rivals in the Eredivisie and qualifying for the Group Stage of the Champions League. PSV is the current champion of the Johan Cruyff Shield after beating Ajax by a score of 5-3.
Where's the game?
The Goffertstadion located in the city of Nijmegen will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this Eredivisie season. This stadium has a capacity for 12,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1939.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the NEC Nijmegen vs PSV Eindhoven match, corresponding to the duel of Date 27 of the Eredivisie 2022-2023. The match will take place at the Goffertstadion, at 2 o'clock.