Monterrey vs Tijuana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

Follow here Rayados Monterrey vs Xolos TIjuana Live Score
In a few more moments, we'll bring you more data, news, images, starting lineups and everything else that comes out of the BBVA Stadium, home of Monterrey.
How to watch Rayados Monterrey vs Xolos Tijuana Live in TV channel in USA
If you want to watch the game Rayados Monterrey vs Xolos Tijuana live on TV, your options are: Fox Sports
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App

What time is Rayados Monterrey vs Xolos Tijuana match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the kickoff time for the Rayados Monterrey vs Xolos Tijuana match on April 1 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:15 hours
Chile: 21:15 hours
Colombia: 7:15pm
Peru: 7:15 p.m.
USA: 9:15 p.m. ET
Mexico: 7:15 p.m. CDMX
Ecuador: 21:15 hours
Uruguay: 21:15 hours
Paraguay: 20:15 hours
Spain: 3:15 a.m.
Last lineup Tijuana
Antonio Rodríguez, Eduardo Armenta, Rodrigo Godínez, Lisandro López, Nicolás Díaz, Silvio Martínez, Leonel López, Federico Lértora, Lucas Rodríguez, Alexis Canelo and Lucas Cavallini.
Last lineup Monterrey
Esteban Andrada, Jesús Gallardo, Héctor Moreno, Víctor Guzmán, Stefan Medina, Celso Ortiz, Luis Romo, Alfonso González, Germán Berterame, Maxi Meza and Rodrigo Aguirre.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The center referee for this Monterrey vs Tijuana game will be Oscar Macías Romo; Leonardo Javier Castillo, first line; Rodrigo René Sansores, second line; Eduardo Galván, fourth assistant.
How does Tijuana arrive?
On the other hand, Miguel Herrera's Xolos have gradually found a better soccer performance with greater solidity in defense since Herrera took the helm. Like Rayados, the Tijuana team also had a friendly match where they faced the América Eagles in a very attractive match where they lost 2-1; only Brian Romero was able to score the only goal. In Liga MX their last result was a 3-3 tie against Toluca at Estadio Caliente where they were losing 3-0, but the border team was able to achieve a tie in the second half and rescue a point at home. They are currently in 14th place with 12 points, the result of 2 wins, 6 draws and 4 losses.
How does Monterrey arrive?
The Rayados, led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich, already have their ticket to the final phase, however, they do not want to give up the lead in this Clausura 2023 tournament. The Monterrey squad played a friendly match due to the break for FIFA. Monterrey had a duel against Atlas where Rayados won by the minimum thanks to a goal by Rodrigo Aguirre. In the local league, Monterrey played the Clasico Regio which ended in a 1-1 draw against fierce rivals Tigres at the Estadio Universitario. The Rayados are currently in first place with 31 points, 1 draw and 1 loss. They have gone 11 matches without defeat, their only loss coming against Chivas in matchday 1.
Matchday 13
The activity resumes in all leagues and cups around the world after the last FIFA date and, this weekend, we will have a very attractive match in the 13th round of Liga MX. The BBVA stadium, home of Monterrey, will host this match between Rayados and Xolos de Tijuana. Both teams will want to keep on winning this season, so they will be looking to do it with a victory and thus achieve another victory in this competition. On the one hand, Rayados are more than ever leaders and want to consolidate their place with the three points; on the other hand, the Borderers need to win three points to get into the playoffs. Will the locals or the visitors be able to win?
The match will be played at the Stadium BBVA
The Rayados - Xolos match will be played at BBVA Stadium, home of Monterrey, in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:15 pm (ET).
Welcome, VAVEL friends!
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 Liga MX match: Rayados Monterrey vs Xolos Tijuana Live Updates!
Don't move from here!