Sampdoria vs Cremonese LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Serie A

Possible Cremonese lineup
For his part, Ballardini may line up with the following eleven to face Sampdoria. Sarr, Aiwu, Bianchetti, Vasquez, Castagnetti, Meité, Benassi, Pickel, Valeri, Tsadjout and Ciafoni.
Possible Sampdoria lineup
Stankovic may field the following eleven to face Cremonese. Ravaglia, Zanoli, Murru, Amione, Augello, Djuricic, Cuisance, Rincon, Winks, Leris and Gabbiadini.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Sampdoria vs Cremonese of 8th April 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 AM,
Bolivia: 11:30 AM.
Brasil: 11:30 AM.
Chile: 10:30 AM.
Colombia: 9:30 AM.
Ecuador: 9:30 AM.
USA (ET): 10:30 AM.
Spain: 4:30 PM,
Mexico: 8:30 AM.
Paraguay: 11:30 AM.
Peru: 11:30 AM.
Uruguay: 11:30 PM.
Venezuela: 10:30 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Sampdoria vs Cremonese can be seen on the Serie A channel and ESPN. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have met 23 times, where Sampdoria have won more matches than their opponents, with a difference of eleven victories. Stankovic's side have won 13 times, while Cremonese have won in two matches. In eight other matches they have drawn against each other.
Cremonese qualification
On the other hand, Cremonese are in last position with 13 points. They are twelve points away from the Serie A relegation places for next season, which are limited by Spezia with 25 points. Undoubtedly, an early final for the duel of positions to stay in Serie A next season, since whoever loses gets into serious trouble and would leave very difficult the possibility of staying in the Italian top flight. At the moment, as visitors, they have 7 points out of a possible 52 and have not yet managed to win away from home, as they have seven draws and seven defeats.
Sampdoria qualification
As for the home side, Sampdoria are in penultimate position with 15 points, two points behind their next opponents. They are ten points away from the relegation places for next season, which are limited by Spezia with 25 points. Undoubtedly, an early final for the duel of positions to stay in Serie A next season, since whoever loses gets into serious trouble and would leave very difficult the possibility of staying in the Italian top flight. At the moment, as home team, they have 7 points out of a possible 52, with one win, four draws and nine defeats.
Cremonese's last match
Cremonese lost in their last match against Fiorentina 0-2 in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals. The visitors opened the scoring in the twentieth minute with Arthur Cabral's goal. The home side were unable to equalize and with just over fifteen minutes to go, the game became even more difficult when Aiwu was shown a straight red card. Fiorentina took advantage of the numerical superiority to seal the match with a goal by Gonzalez from the penalty spot to take the match to the semi-final with a two-goal difference.
Sampdoria's last match
Sampdoria lost in their previous match against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico di Roma in the match corresponding to the 28th Serie A matchday by 3-0. The first half did not see goals until the second half of the match. Wijnaldum had a good chance in the first half with the shot hitting the woodwork. The game opened up when the visitors were down a player due to Murillo's dismissal for the double yellow card. The first goal came thanks to Wijnaldum in the 57th minute, with the last two goals of the match coming late in the game. Dybala scored in the 88th minute of the match to seal the match, which would be finished off by El Shaarawy in the last minute of the match.