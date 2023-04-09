Real Betis vs Cadiz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023
What time is Real Betis vs Cadiz match for LaLiga 2023?

This is the start time of the game Real Betis vs Cadiz of April 9th  in several countries:

Argentina: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 10:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 8:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 9:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 9:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 10:15 AM on ESPN and ESPN +

Spain: 3:15 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 8:15 AM on SKY Sports and SKY Blue to go

Paraguay: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 9:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Last games Real Betis vs Cadiz

Cadiz have not been able to beat the Sevillian side since their return to the Primera División having recorded two draws for three defeats on any pitch.

Cadiz 0-0 Real Betis, season 2022 LaLiga

Cadiz 1-2 Real Betis, season 2022 LaLiga

Real Betis 1-1 Cadiz, season 2021 LaLiga

Cadiz 0-1 Real Betis, 2021 LaLiga season

Real Betis 1-0 Cadiz, season 2020 LaLiga

Key Player Cadiz

Faced with the complicated circumstances that the team is experiencing in the fight to save the category, the experienced men will have to come to the fore and especially what Alvaro Negredo can contribute in front of the attack, to add goals and redeem them in valuable points on the final stretch.
Key player Real Betis

Since his arrival with the green and white team, he has been the balance of midfield and will look to do the same for this commitment, so the Argentine Guido Rodriguez will be the element to follow for this Sunday.
Foto: Marca
Foto: Marca
Last lineup Cadiz

13 David Gil Mohedano, 3 Fali Jiménez, 23 Luis Hernández, 22 Alfonso Espino, 2 Raúl Parra, 4 Rubén Alcaraz, 24 Fede, 7 Rubén Sobrino, 11 Iván Alejo, 18 Álvaro Negredo, 19 Sergi Guardiola.
Last lineup Real Betis

13 Rui Silva, 19 Luiz Felipe, 16 Germán Pezzella, 33 Juan Miranda, 24 Aitor Ruibal, 5 Guido Rodríguez, 14 William Carvalho, 21 Ayoze Pérez, 11 Luiz Henrique, 9 Borja Iglesias, 28 Rodrigo Sánchez.
Cadiz: to avoid relegation

Cadiz, at the start of this matchday, was only one point above the percentage issue, so every game from now until the end of the campaign will be vital to add in any field and in any way, especially against one of the clubs that is in the top 5 of LaLiga.
Betis: looking for fourth place

Although last week they lost by the minimum difference, and in the last moments, against Atlético de Madrid, the struggle of Real Betis is to obtain the fourth position to be able to play in the UEFA Champions League and it seems that this Sunday they will have a game to do so, highlighting that they play at home and against one of the bottom teams of LaLiga.
The Kick-off

The Real Betis vs Cadiz match will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium, in Sevilla, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:15 am ET.
