Real Betis vs Cadiz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Real Betis vs Cadiz Live Score in LaLiga 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Real Betis vs Cadiz match for the LaLiga 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Real Betis vs Cadiz match for LaLiga 2023?
This is the start time of the game Real Betis vs Cadiz of April 9th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 10:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 8:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 9:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 9:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 10:15 AM on ESPN and ESPN +
Spain: 3:15 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 8:15 AM on SKY Sports and SKY Blue to go
Paraguay: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 9:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games Real Betis vs Cadiz
Cadiz have not been able to beat the Sevillian side since their return to the Primera División having recorded two draws for three defeats on any pitch.
Cadiz 0-0 Real Betis, season 2022 LaLiga
Cadiz 1-2 Real Betis, season 2022 LaLiga
Real Betis 1-1 Cadiz, season 2021 LaLiga
Cadiz 0-1 Real Betis, 2021 LaLiga season
Real Betis 1-0 Cadiz, season 2020 LaLiga
Key Player Cadiz
Faced with the complicated circumstances that the team is experiencing in the fight to save the category, the experienced men will have to come to the fore and especially what Alvaro Negredo can contribute in front of the attack, to add goals and redeem them in valuable points on the final stretch.
Key player Real Betis
Since his arrival with the green and white team, he has been the balance of midfield and will look to do the same for this commitment, so the Argentine Guido Rodriguez will be the element to follow for this Sunday.
Last lineup Cadiz
13 David Gil Mohedano, 3 Fali Jiménez, 23 Luis Hernández, 22 Alfonso Espino, 2 Raúl Parra, 4 Rubén Alcaraz, 24 Fede, 7 Rubén Sobrino, 11 Iván Alejo, 18 Álvaro Negredo, 19 Sergi Guardiola.
Last lineup Real Betis
13 Rui Silva, 19 Luiz Felipe, 16 Germán Pezzella, 33 Juan Miranda, 24 Aitor Ruibal, 5 Guido Rodríguez, 14 William Carvalho, 21 Ayoze Pérez, 11 Luiz Henrique, 9 Borja Iglesias, 28 Rodrigo Sánchez.
Cadiz: to avoid relegation
Cadiz, at the start of this matchday, was only one point above the percentage issue, so every game from now until the end of the campaign will be vital to add in any field and in any way, especially against one of the clubs that is in the top 5 of LaLiga.
Betis: looking for fourth place
Although last week they lost by the minimum difference, and in the last moments, against Atlético de Madrid, the struggle of Real Betis is to obtain the fourth position to be able to play in the UEFA Champions League and it seems that this Sunday they will have a game to do so, highlighting that they play at home and against one of the bottom teams of LaLiga.
The Kick-off
The Real Betis vs Cadiz match will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium, in Sevilla, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:15 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the LaLiga 2023: Real Betis vs Cadiz!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.