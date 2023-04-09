Ajax vs Fortuna LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Ajax vs Fortuna match in the Eredivisie?
This is the kickoff time for the Ajax vs Fortuna match on April 09 in several countries:
Mexico: 08:45 hours CDMX
Argentina: 10:45 am
Chile: 10:45 a.m.
Colombia: 09:45 hours
Peru: 09:45 hours
USA: 10:45 a.m. ET
Ecuador: 10:45 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 12:45 a.m.
Paraguay: 11:45 a.m.
Spain: 21:45 hours
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match will be referee Edwin van de Graaf, who will have the task of bringing order to the match between Ajax and Fortuna.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this match, which promises to be one of the most uneven due to the way the two teams are coming in.
Background
The record leans towards Ajax, as they have met on 8 occasions leaving a record of 8 wins for Ajax, 0 draws and 0 victories for Fortuna, a very clear record that puts Ajax as a clear favorite to take the 3 points tomorrow.
How does Fortuna arrive?
Fortuna comes from defeating Groningen 1-0, a game where they suffered but in the end managed to get the 3 points that have them in the 11th position with 32 points and a record of 9 wins, 5 draws and 13 defeats, if they win tomorrow and give the surprise could jump to the 8th position, so the importance of this match, this way the two teams arrive to one more day in the Eredivisie.
How is Ajax coming along?
Ajax comes from defeating Feyenoord 2-1 in the semifinals of the Dutch Cup and thus achieved access to the final where they will face PSV, in the overall table of the Eredivisie is in 2nd position with 56 points and a record of 18 wins, 8 draws and 3 defeats, will seek to continue adding units to gradually approach the leader of the competition which is precisely Feyenoord.
