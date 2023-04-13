River Plate vs Gimnasia Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine League
Photo: VAVEL

1:00 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here River Plate vs Gimnasia Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this River Plate vs Gimnasia match.
12:55 PM2 hours ago

What time is River Plate vs Gimnasia match for Argentine league match 2023?

This is the start time of the game River Plate vs Gimnasia of 17th March in several countries:

Where to watch River Plate vs Gimnasia

Country

Date

Local Time

Streams and Tv Chanel

United Satates

April 13, 2023

18:30 ET

FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus

Argentina

April 13, 2023

19:30

Direct Tv Sports

Bolivia

April 13, 2023

17:30

  

Brasil

April 13, 2023

19:30

  

Chile

April 13, 2023

19:30

  

Colombia

April 13, 2023

17:30

  

Ecuador

April 13, 2023

17:30

  

España

April 13, 2023

23:30

  

Mexico

April 13, 2023

16:30

Sky Sports

Peru

April 13, 2023

17:30 

  
12:50 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Gimnasia player:

The player to watch for this match will be midfielder, Ignacio Miramón, the current center midfielder has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.

12:45 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this River Plate player:

The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Martín Fernández, the current Offensive Midfielder has been an important piece throughout last season for River Plate and he proved it last match, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.

12:40 PM2 hours ago

River Plate's last lineup:

F. Armani; M. Casco, E. Díaz, J. Maidana, M. Herrera; E. Pérez, R. Aliendro; P. Solari, I. Fernández, J. Paradela; M. Borja.  
12:35 PM2 hours ago

12:30 PM2 hours ago

12:25 PM3 hours ago

Background:

River Plate and Gimnasia de la Plata have faced each other in a total of 68 matches (32 wins for Los Millonarios, 20 draws, 15 wins for Gimnasia) where the scales are tipped in favor of River Plate. In terms of goals, River has the advantage with 115 goals, while Gimnasia has only scored on 67 occasions. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 9 of the 2022 Argentine Super League where River Plate won by the narrowest of margins.  
12:20 PM3 hours ago

About the Stadium:

The Monumental Stadium or Estadio Monumental de Núñez is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in Argentina, it is located in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina and is the home of the River Plate Football Club, a team that plays its home duels there in the Argentine first division or Primera División. It has a capacity for more than 72,000 spectators and was inaugurated on May 26, 1938.

It should be noted that there are records of more than 80,000 people having attended matches of great relevance, such as in the last Copa America 1959 match between Argentina and Brazil, and the final of the Copa Libertadores 1996 between River and America de Cali.

12:15 PM3 hours ago

For transcending in soccer

Gimnasia's team has not had the performance they would have liked so far, as they are in the lower part of the general table in 26th place with only 8 points out of a possible 27. They are also one of the teams that allow the most goals, so they come into this match as the underdogs to get the win.
12:10 PM3 hours ago

Absolute leaders

River Plate has had an excellent performance so far in the championship as they are currently positioned as first in the general table with 7 matches won and only two lost duels, also, in their last 5 duels they have only lost once, so they come to this match as the favorites to get the three points.
12:05 PM3 hours ago

Argentine league action continues

The Argentinean league continues with all the emotions that the start of the first division championship brings, the teams made and brought reinforcements to face this beginning of the tournament where they seek to start with the right foot and quickly gain confidence to start tracing a winning path throughout the season. In this duel, River Plate and Gimnasia de la Plata will face each other, two clubs that are looking to quickly position themselves at the top of the table and have an excellent performance at the beginning of this new adventure.
12:00 PM3 hours ago

Kick-off time

The River Plate vs Gimnasia match will be played at Estadio Monumental, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:30 pm ET.
11:55 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Argentine League Match 2023: River Plate vs Gimnasia!

 

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

