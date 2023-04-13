River Plate vs Gimnasia Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine League

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here River Plate vs Gimnasia Live Score
What time is River Plate vs Gimnasia match for Argentine league match 2023?
|
Where to watch River Plate vs Gimnasia
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
April 13, 2023
|
18:30 ET
|
FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus
|
Argentina
|
April 13, 2023
|
19:30
|
Direct Tv Sports
|
Bolivia
|
April 13, 2023
|
17:30
|
Brasil
|
April 13, 2023
|
19:30
|
Chile
|
April 13, 2023
|
19:30
|
Colombia
|
April 13, 2023
|
17:30
|
Ecuador
|
April 13, 2023
|
17:30
|
España
|
April 13, 2023
|
23:30
|
Mexico
|
April 13, 2023
|
16:30
|
Sky Sports
|
Peru
|
April 13, 2023
|
17:30
Watch out for this Gimnasia player:
Watch out for this River Plate player:
River Plate's last lineup:
Background:
About the Stadium:
It should be noted that there are records of more than 80,000 people having attended matches of great relevance, such as in the last Copa America 1959 match between Argentina and Brazil, and the final of the Copa Libertadores 1996 between River and America de Cali.
For transcending in soccer
Absolute leaders
Argentine league action continues
Kick-off time
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Argentine League Match 2023: River Plate vs Gimnasia!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.